The Broncos' downward spiral after Super Bowl 50 began with Gary Kubiak's health issues, Paul Klee writes:
Offense
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins without Gary Kubiak: 30 TDs, 10 INTs. Cousins with Kubiak: 18 TDs (on pace for 36), three INTs (six). Makes you wonder the outcome if Kubiak didn’t have health issues in Denver — and Cousins later signed with the Broncos.
Advantage: Vikings
Defense
Hunting a dark horse Super Bowl pick? Take a peek at the Vikings: top five in points per play on offense and defense, top 10 in forcing turnovers, veterans up and down a talented roster — and on the coaching staff. Plus, sweet odds at plus-1600. Hmmm.
Advantage: Vikings
Special teams
Sunday at the palatial U.S. Bank Stadium, Broncos fans get the rare opportunity to root for an opposing punter. Vikings leg Britton Colquitt played a low-key major role in Denver winning Super Bowl 50, averaging 46.6 yards per postseason punt.
Advantage: Vikings
Coaching
'Tis the season for tweaking. Fully in the spirit, Vic Fangio tweaked the Broncos’ practice regimen to accommodate new starter Brandon Allen — and new backup Brett Rypien. “The offense will get more practice plays than the defense,” Fangio said.
Advantage: Vikings
Prediction
While four of the next five opponents would be playoff teams right now, the Broncos shocked us before — last year, in fact, when they ended the Chargers’ and Steelers’ six-game win streaks in Weeks 11 and 12. (This is Week 11.) Not this time. Purple reigns.
Klee’s pick: Vikings (minus-10) 20, Broncos 17 (Record: 4-5 overall, 4-5 ATS)