Klee’s Scorecard: Detroit Lions at Broncos
Offense
If it feels like this has been a historically bad Broncos offense, well, trust your gut. The Broncos are on pace for 273 points this season. That would be their fewest points since 1992, a performance so dismal Dan Reeves was fired after the season. Yikes.
Advantage: Lions
Defense
Here’s a theory to store away for future reference — say, when free agency rolls around: Chris Harris Jr.’s substandard season could be the reason he re-signs with the Broncos. His price tag has dipped, no doubt. Now the Broncos can afford him.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
As New Year’s Day approaches, here’s the annual reminder that NFL special teams are overrated: the Bengals, Jets and Redskins rank among the top five in special teams, according to the excellent Football Outsiders. They combine for nine wins — total.
Advantage: Lions
Coaching
Vic Fangio’s not a hockey guy. We couldn’t drag him to see Bryan Yoon school fools for Colorado College. But maybe the Broncos should study up on recent hockey history: the move that built this Avs powerhouse was trading star Matt Duchene. Is Von Miller next?
Advantage: Broncos
Prediction
Closing with wins against the Lions and Raiders is a good idea for ticket sales and Broncos Country morale. That’s about it. Hate to say it, but keeping a top-10 draft pick is far more valuable in the long run. Regardless, here come the Lions. Broncos in a no-doubter.
Klee’s pick: Broncos (minus-7) 26, Lions 18 (Record: 7-7 overall, 7-7 ATS)