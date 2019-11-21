Paul Klee predicts Sunday's Week 12 game — and looks back at The Kneeling Game in Buffalo
Offense
Is it important to get Drew Lock on the field this season? “I don’t think it’s vitally important,” Vic Fangio said. Woo, boy. If the Broncos endure a lost season without getting a single in-game look at a rookie QB, the only letter grade is an F.
Advantage: Bills
Defense
Denver's revived defense is the reason it’s 3-3 in its last six — with losses by two and four points. Give it up for Justin Simmons, whose contract extension should be No. 1 on John Elway’s to-do list. Simmons stands atop their list of defensive MVPs.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
Denver's last trip to Buffalo is remembered for non-football reasons. The Kneeling Game featured 32 Broncos taking a knee during the national anthem in response to criticism from President Donald Trump. Afterward, Simmons led both teams in prayer.
Advantage: Bills
Coaching
The Broncos and Bills? Mirror images. Bottom-third 'O.' Top-third 'D.' So-so special teams — with robust kickoff return games. So how is Buffalo 7-3, while Denver's 3-7? The Broncos are 2-4 in games decided by a TD or less. The Bills, 3-2.
Advantage: Bills
Prediction
Think it’s rough sledding in Broncos Country? Psssh. Ask the Bills Mafia about rough sledding. It's been 23 years since the Bills won a playoff game. Shoot, they went 18 between postseason berths. Everything's relative. Denver's had it good.
Klee’s pick: Bills (minus-4) 23, Broncos 13 (Record: 5-5 overall, 5-5 ATS)