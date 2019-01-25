DENVER — The NBA isn't out to get the Nuggets.
Right?
It's tough to say for certain after the NBA leveled All-Star center Nikola Jokic with a one-game suspension and backup center Mason Plumlee with a $25,000 fine for their part in the brouhaha that unfolded Wednesday at Utah.
That means Jokic is out Friday against the Phoenix Suns, leaving 16,000-17,000 fans without the chance to see the All-Star center.
The Jokic suspension can be explained. He did, in fact, leave the immediate bench area, and the suspension will cost him a game check of $169,691, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks — or $21,211 for each of Jokic's eight steps, by my count. Here's how the NBA justified the suspension: "Jokic's close proximity to the altercation and aggressive manner created the potential for further escalation of the situation."
Nevermind that this season Golden State's Steph Curry left the bench — and actually came onto the court — but was not suspended. The NBA's double standard is alive and well, and now we have the answer to, "Is Jokic a star?"
The NBA has shown little to no common sense in dealing with the up-and-coming Nuggets this season. But the real head-scratcher here is the disparity in fines between Plumlee ($25,000) and Utah's Derrick Favors ($15,000). Favors quite clearly was the instigator, first grabbing Plumlee's arm then shoving Plumlee to ignite the mini-melee.
A league source said the Nuggets are in the process of asking the league about the disparity in fines. But those with tickets to Friday's game?
Better luck next time catching the Joker.