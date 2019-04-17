DENVER — Avalanche coach Jared Bednar had the same parent-child conversation as so many families in Colorado on Wednesday.
The father of two with wife Susan, Bednar said he took a timeout from the Avs' Stanley Cup playoff series against the Calgary Flames to explain to teenager daughter Savega why school was canceled on Wednesday. An 18-year-old woman accused of threatening Denver-area schools with violence was found dead a few minutes before Bednar addressed media.
His immediate reaction was to thank law enforcement.
“We talked last night as a family. I think it’s scary. It seems crazy that we’re in a world where this stuff keeps happening," Bednar said. "Obviously as a parent you get concerned when your kids are going to school and you look at the history of what happened here at Columbine. I take comfort in the fact that law enforcement is doing a great job of communicating.
"They tracked this girl down and everyone understands the risk of somebody being out there, and they’re able to take care of that.”
The Avalanche hosts the Flames in Game 4 at Pepsi Center on Wednesday. Puck drop is 8 p.m.