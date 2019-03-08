DENVER — The Avs were going to need a break or three to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs.
This isn't what they had in mind: Gabriel Landeskog, the captain who is in the midst of a career season, will miss 4-6 weeks due to an upper-body injury. There are four weeks left in the regular season for the Avs, who sit four points behind the final Wild Card spot.
"It's a huge loss for a team," coach Jared Bednar said Friday.
Landeskog has 33 goals and 69 points this season. Both are career highs, with 14 games remaining. The Avs host Buffalo on Saturday.