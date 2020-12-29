Nikola Jokic made franchise history, but the Nuggets still couldn’t beat the Kings on Tuesday in Sacramento, Calif., and dropped to 1-3 for the season.
In the 125-115 loss, Jokic replaced Fat Lever atop the franchise’s career triple-double charts with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. His 44th career triple-double came a night after he tied Lever’s mark in a win over the Rockets on Monday. Jokic also had 10 turnovers in Tuesday’s loss.
Michael Porter Jr. led Denver with 30 points, making 12 of 18 shots from the field, including a 4-of-7 mark from 3-point range. Monte Morris replaced Jamal Murray, who missed the game with a right elbow contusion, and finished with 24 points.
De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 24 points, while Richaun Holmes added 20 in Sacramento’s second win over the Nuggets this season.
The Nuggets led after the first quarter but trailed by 10 at halftime after the Kings scored 42 points in the second quarter. A 16-0 Nuggets run put the visitors back in front in the third quarter. Denver led by 10 late in the third after a Porter 3-pointer, but Sacramento used an 8-0 spurt in the fourth quarter to regain the lead.
The Nuggets were also without JaMychal Green, who continued to sit with a calf strain, but Nuggets coach Michael Malone said before the game that Green could make his Nuggets debut “in the very near future.”
The Nuggets are scheduled to return to action against Phoenix on Friday at Denver’s Ball Arena.