When Kilian Jornet Burgada woke up before the Pikes Peak Marathon on Sunday, he wasn't sure what his legs had left, but he had little to worry about.
Jornet, from the Catalonia region of Spain, beat Boulder’s Sage Canaday by a little less than 12 minutes to win the men’s race in 3:27:28. Even with the fatigue, Jornet ran a better time than his 2012 win (3:40:26).
“Man, I’m super happy,” Jornet said. “It’s always hard to win here. It’s a race that is not easy, and this year the field was very strong, so I’m very for the victory, especially today. My legs were not feeling good.”
According to Canaday, the winner ran by himself.
“I don’t think anyone kept him in their sights. After about a mile and a half, he had opened up a gap on everyone,” Canaday said.
“I only saw him on the turnaround at the top and he was probably about a half-mile ahead of me.”
Marc Lauenstein (Switzerland) and Artiz Egea Caceres (Spain) finished third and fourth, respectively, ahead of Vermont’s David Sinclair. Seven of the top 10 men’s finishers came from outside of the United States.
Despite a day with record-high temperatures in the area, Jornet’s time was nearly five minutes faster than last year’s winner, Dakota Jones of Durango.
“I wasn’t sure how it would go in the mountains, especially. So going up, I tried to keep a steady pace,” Jornet said.
“I’m very happy with the race and the time.”