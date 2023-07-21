Kiara Romero remained positive as she walked onto the 15th green, despite what had just happened.

An 18-year-old from California, Romero saw her two-hole lead against Gianna Clemente evaporate in the semifinals at the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship at Eisenhower Golf Club. Clemente closed the gap steadily in the middle of the round before taking her first lead on the 14th hole.

Both Romero and Clemente made it onto the green in two shots at the par-4 15th hole — and both had lengthy putts to deal with.

Clemente missed hers, giving Romero a shot to tie the match.

Romero took a few breaths, a few practice strokes and released. The ball trickled from the downslope and hit the left-break perfectly to fall in the cup.

Tie match.

Romero used the momentum from that near-25-foot putt to win 2-up over Clemente and advance to Saturday’s championship match.

“That putt on 15 is what really got me in the zone,” Romero said. “It got me back to even, and I just kept going with it and I got a lot of confidence going into the last few holes.”

Moments after her equalizing putt, Romero took the lead on 16. After an excellent third shot on the par-5 16th, Romero made a short putt to birdie and go 1 up.

Romero and Clemente matched each other on the 17th hole before Romero birdied the 18th to seal the win.

“I was pretty confident,” Romero said. “I tried to keep my energy level up going down the stretch.”

Romero’s day started very early.

Because of Thursday’s three-hour weather delay, her Round of 16 match against Natalie Yen got suspended to 7 a.m. on Friday with three holes remaining. Yen and Romero played those three holes but that wasn’t enough — Romero needed 19 holes to beat Yen and advance to the quarterfinals.

Romero then beat Lauren Kim 3 and 1, clinching her spot in the semifinal match against Clemente.

The University of Oregon signee admitted to being exhausted after her semifinal win — but that didn’t come as a surprise.

“I knew it was going to have to be a grind,” Romero said. “All of these girls are really good, so I just try to focus on my own game and not worry about the match or the score.”

Steady improvement sends Rianne Malixi to championship match

As the week has progressed, Rianne Malixi has become more comfortable at Eisenhower.

The 17-year-old from the Philippines had never previously played golf in Colorado. Between Eisenhower’s altitude and how the proximity to the mountains affects the slope of the greens, it can be an adjustment to non-Centennial State natives.

But Malixi picked up on it quickly. She won her fourth match in a row on Friday, beating Leigh Chien 4 and 2 to advance to the championship.

“I think my irons worked pretty well today,” Malixi said. “I was also able to convert some putts. I somehow made things work.”

Her match-play scores are evidence of this progression.

Malixi, the No. 24 seed, started the single-elimination portion well, beating No. 41 Ryan Flynn 4 and 3. But after that, things got tougher.

Malixi beat three different opponents 1 up to earn her spot in the semifinals. And by then, she was comfortable enough to take an early lead and beat Chien on the 16th hole.

“I know I was dominating, but I didn’t try to be (over)confident,” Malixi said. “I tried to be as neutral as I could be. I just kept grinding out there.”

Though Malixi admitted to adjusting to the gimmicks of Colorado golf, she said the most notable change has been the altitude-induced fatigue.

In her first match of the day, the quarterfinals against Farah O’Keefe, Malixi felt pain in her legs on the front 9. This caused Malixi to hook and slice some of her approach shots, allowing O’Keefe to lead early on.

The fixes? Hydration and nutrition.

“I haven't been playing courses like these in the Philippines, so it was pretty tiring,” Malixi said. “I drank a lot of Gatorade and ate a lot of bananas, and my legs started working again.”

Malixi sees Saturday’s championship match as a shot at redemption.

In her only other U.S. Girls’ Junior, she lost in the Round of 32. She also finished runner up in the 2022 Girls’ Junior PGA Championship.

Even reaching the championship match is special to her — but Malixi doesn’t want her run to end there.

“I’ve put myself in these kinds of positions but haven’t gotten the job done, so hopefully I can tomorrow,” Malixi said. “I know it’s not going to be an easy win, so patience, grit and playing smart out there will pay off.”

The championship between Romero and Malixi will be 36 holes long. It begins at 8:15 a.m.