One might've thought Kiara Romero scripted the ending to the U.S. Girls’ Junior championship match at Eisenhower Golf Club on Saturday.

Romero is a believer that the last five holes in match play are the most important. Before the match, the 17-year-old from San Jose, Calif., said that she just needed to be close to her opponent, Rianne Malixi, midway through the match and she’d be able to win.

That’s exactly what happened.

Romero took her first lead on hole 26 of the 36-hole match and never let Malixi take it back. She won 1 up to seal her first U.S. Girls’ Junior championship.

“I’m just so excited and super tired,” Romero said. “It’s been a long day, and I’m glad I got it done. But I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.”

Early in the day, Romero struggled.

Shots that had been straight earlier in the week went wayward into either the rough or bunkers on the first nine holes. Malixi led by as many as two holes in the first half of the day.

She got one back on the 18th hole to be down 1 — but Romero still wasn’t pleased with her start to the day. She used the nearly two-hour break in between rounds to calm down.

“I was getting a little frustrated, but I just had to remind myself that it’s just golf at the end of the day,” Romero said. “(I realized) it’s not that big of a deal, and that helped me calm down and focus.”

Romero didn’t give an inch once play resumed.

She kept that one-hole deficit until she birdied hole No. 4 (22nd of the match) to tie it. And just four holes later, Romero took her first lead as Malixi conceded the 26th hole.

Malixi tied the match again on the 28th hole. But just two holes later, Romero parred while Malixi bogeyed, stealing the lead back.

That was the last hole win of the day for either player, as Romero and Malixi parred each of the last five holes.

Romero admitted that her putting wasn’t her best throughout the day — except for on the 36th green.

The 17-year-old overshot her approach shot on the par 4, leaving her a downhill chip. Romero then chipped about eight feet past the hole, giving her a tricky putt for the win.

But the pressure didn’t get to her, as she quickly lined up behind her ball, released and made the putt to seal victory.

“I didn’t think about how it would determine the match,” Romero said." I just tried to focus on putting a good stroke on it.”

Before Saturday, Romero’s last win was in 2020 at the Polo Golf Junior Classic. In the three years between wins, Romero logged several top-five and top-10 finishes, but zero wins.

Romero called her U.S. Girls’ Junior win one of her “biggest accomplishments.” She also thinks it is a confidence booster before her next chapter: Romero will enroll at the University of Oregon in August.

“I just kept grinding and kept going with what I was doing, and I’m glad to get it done this time,” Romero said. “I know that I can compete with the best girls.”

Malixi, a 16-year-old from the Philippines, entered with a similar mindset as Romero. She has been in contention in several major events but never gotten a win.

Malixi didn’t accomplish that this time. But she said she’s motivated for upcoming tournaments after winning five matches and reaching the championship match in Colorado Springs.

“I still put in a big fight and made a ton of clutch putts,” Malixi said. “I’m pretty confident for my upcoming tournaments, knowing how I performed this week.”