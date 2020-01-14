Expect Keaton Van Soelen to see a larger role for Air Force on Wednesday, for various reasons.
The obvious need the 6-foot-7 junior fills is a versatile defender with the quickness and size to contend with Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr., a 6-foot-9 wing player and preseason all-Mountain West selection.
But Van Soelen, who has averaged just 16.8 minutes through five conference games, has used his small sample to impress with .500 shooting (8 of 16), 3.4 rebounds per game and a team-best three blocked shots.
“He’s just a pleasure to have because he makes everybody else better,” coach Dave Pilipovich said.
In that time Van Soelen has also thrown down a pair of highlight-reel dunks against Utah State and attempted another in transition while drawing a foul at New Mexico. It’s that aggressive, get-to-the-rim ability and mentality that coach Dave Pilipovich wants to maintain in the team that has used energy and confidence to its advantage over the past month.
“That’s something we’ve talked about often,” Pilipovich said. “Can we maintain that confidence? We’ve talked about if we can maintain that confidence and have somewhat of a swagger about us — not cockiness, but a little bit of a swagger — to get off good starts to games and carry that through.”
Women hit the road
A two-game road trip to Boise State and Colorado State this week doesn’t seem as daunting as maybe it should for the Air Force women after what they saw happen a week ago.
The Falcons won 62-45 at Utah State, then lost 75-53 at home to New Mexico.
“I’m trying to figure out how we can shot 44 percent and go 11 or 11 from the FT line in the other guy’s gym, and then in our gym shoot 30 percent and miss 11 free throws,” coach Chris Gobrecht said. “The mystery continues.”
Huffman returns
Junior Kassady Huffman made her season debut against New Mexico, as the 6-foot-2 center played 2 minutes and blocked a shot.
Huffman missed the second half of last season with a knee injury, then took a medical turnback that allowed her to extend her eligibility at the academy. She was out of school for the remainder of the second semester last spring and all of this fall, though as a local resident (and Air Academy graduate) she was still around the team when possible.
“She’s one of our best competitors, and man do we need that,” said Gobrecht, who is trying to ease Huffman back into action. “She’s a feisty kid. She’s got a lot of fire in her belly, and we really need that.”