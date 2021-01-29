Colorado football’s coaching staff got closer to its final form for the 2021 season when Karl Dorrell promoted two assistants and hired a new strength coach.
Chris Wilson, the defensive line coach last season, will continue to coach that position while also handling the defensive coordinator responsibilities vacated by Tyson Summers, who was previously let go. Brett Maxie, who coached safeties in 2020, will take on increased duties as the defensive pass game coordinator. Dorrell was excited about both promotions but added new strength coach Shannon Turley may have the most noticeable impact next season. All three moves were announced Friday.
“(I) would say the one that I think is really going to help us, is going to impact our team going into next year is our strength coach, and that’s Shannon Turley,” Dorrell said Friday of the former Stanford director of sports performance.
“I’ve known Shannon for quite some time. I’ve admired his work and his productivity.”
Turley, most recently a consultant with the XFL, also got an endorsement from Broncos coach Vic Fangio, who worked with Turley when he was the Cardinal defensive coordinator in 2010.
“During my season at Stanford, I gained a lot of respect for Shannon’s ability as a strength and conditioning coach,” Fangio said in a quote released from the CU athletic department. “He’s a knowledgeable, highly regarded coach who gets the best out of players. I’m happy for Shannon and believe he will be successful at the University of Colorado.”
Dorrell didn’t want to talk schemes Friday but said the defense will feature some subtle changes with Wilson and Maxie in elevated roles.
“I think the biggest thing that you’ll see is that we want to put guys in the position to do the things that they’re capable of doing,” Dorrell said.
“I think that’s the most important thing.”
The Buffaloes are still looking for an inside linebackers and a tight ends coach. Dorrell expected to have those hires announced in the coming weeks.