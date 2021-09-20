As Pac-12 conference play kicks off this week, Colorado's offense isn’t exactly where it wants to be through three games.
After a tough nonconference schedule that featured back-to-back losses to Power 5 teams Texas A&M and Minnesota, the CU offense is ranked last in the conference in just about every major offensive category.
The Buffs are last in points per game, total yards per game, passing yards per game and first downs.
Saturday’s 30-0 drubbing at the hands of Minnesota at Folsom Field was so bad that plenty of voices on the outside, including The Gazette’s Woody Paige, are wondering whether or not a change needs to be at quarterback.
Starter Brendon Lewis played well in his first collegiate game last season at the Alamo Bowl, but it’s quite the opposite to start the 2021 season. He’s completed just 55% of his passes and is averaging well under 100 yards passing per game.
But it’s not like there’s an experienced option to turn to. The backup is true freshman Drew Carter, who came in at the end against the Gophers on Saturday and completed four passes for 27 yards on eight attempts. The Oregon native didn’t even play competitive football in 2020 as his senior season in high school was canceled.
According to coach Karl Dorrell, however, it’s not just a quarterback issue for his CU offense.
“A lot of the things that people are seeing is not completely about Brendon Lewis,” Dorrell said Monday. “Sometimes we’re not open, sometimes there’s a breakdown in protection, sometimes he did miss a read. It’s kinda all encompassing, but unfortunately (Lewis) is the one that has the microscope on him. That’s part of the big boy business of being a quarterback.”
Lewis stressed earlier this season that he doesn’t like to turn the ball over, which can lead to some hesitancy throwing the ball downfield and that has continued to persist as he had just 55 passing yards against Minnesota.
But it’s not just Lewis who has been under the microscope after Saturday’s loss. Dorrell said after the game that he needs to “reevaluate everything” on the offensive side of the ball. No big changes have been made in terms of coaching this week, however, as offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini will still be calling plays, but Dorrell did say he’ll be poking his head in more often during offensive meetings and giving some more input.
“My experience is as an offensive coach, I’ve grown and been in a number of systems in my career,” Dorrell said. “I have a feel of what I think our team can be better at. I just want to make sure that the package is complete in a way that gets everyone involved.”
If Lewis does continue to struggle this weekend as the Buffs travel to Arizona State, it’s pretty safe to assume Carter will get a chance to see if he can provide a spark for the offense.
“We’re going to get him ready to possibly get in there and get a chance to play,” Dorrell said. “We need to bring both these guys along. I think Drew, when he came in, showed a little bit of a spark.”
Carter is still in the process of learning what it takes to be a college player, as is much of this young CU roster.
“It’s still the recognition of what he’s looking at,” Dorrell said. “You notice that he can throw the ball very well, very effectively. It’s just getting those reps of understanding what defenses are doing and going through his progressions. He understands the run game pretty well. It’s just really bringing him along with his timing and his footwork and release with the progressions we’re doing. They’re both kinda in that same mode of just trying to sharpen up themselves in terms of their timing.”
The timing issue won’t resolve itself just with reps in practice, though. Dorrell acknowledged that the offensive line needs to be better and give Lewis and Carter time to make plays down the field.
“We all understand on the offensive side that everything needs to pick up,” Dorrell said.