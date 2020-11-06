Though more than 17 years separate the first and second times Karl Dorrell will lead a team onto Folsom Field, Colorado’s first-year head coach isn’t anticipating an emotional entrance.
Despite all that’s happened in between - working as an offensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and New York Jets in the NFL and as Vanderbilt’s offensive coordinator for a season - Dorrell prefers focus in the moments leading up to his first game as Colorado’s 27th full-time coach. Dorrell will lead the Buffaloes against his alma mater, UCLA, at 5 p.m. Saturday in both teams’ first game of the season.
“Pretty locked in for our game,” a cool and calm Dorrell answered when asked to anticipate his emotion while leading the Buffaloes onto the field. “That’s usually how I am as a coach. You know, it’s different when you’re a player than a coach. But (I’ll) be pretty focused on what I need to get done in terms of what I think are the keys of the game, really seeing if we’re executing our assignments both on the offensive and defensive side. You know, from a schematic standpoint, paying attention to the clock, all those different things. As you can imagine, I’ll probably be pretty locked in.”
The fact that Dorrell was also previously an assistant in Boulder and attendance at Folsom Field is being limited to family of players and coaches Saturday, figures to help his attempt to focus.
A number of personnel decisions will also have the coach’s attention during this debut.
Though Sam Noyer was recently named the starting quarterback, backup Tyler Lytle has been touted as a ready reserve. The Buffaloes will also have a group of running backs to manage with presumed starter Alex Fontenot expected to miss Saturday’s game with an injury. Fortunately, Dorrell was able to retain, and promote, Darrin Chiaverini to Colorado’s offensive coordinator position.
“I think we’ve done a good job recruiting. I think this year we’ll start to see, kind of, the fruits of our labor come to fruition on the football field, so I’m excited about this group,” Chiaverini said Wednesday. “I feel, being the veteran guy on the staff and being around for five years, I’ve recruited a majority of these offensive players, and I feel like they’re ready to take the next step.”
Back in 2003, Dorrell was entering his first game as UCLA’s coach against Gary Barnett’s Buffaloes. The former UCLA receiver was reminded during his media availability this week of Joel Klatt’s late touchdown pass to Joe Klopfenstein that spoiled his coaching debut with the Bruins. But there’s been a lot of football over the last 17-plus years to suppress that bad memory. And all his work since then, the coach says, has been about getting back to head coaching and getting off to a better start after his second trip onto Folsom Field.
“I always went about my training and development still from a head-coaching perspective, so being an assistant for all those years after that, I still was preparing myself and game strategies, what decisions I would make, things of that nature. So I would say right now, I don’t have that feeling of goosey loosey whatever that was that you might think in your first go-round. It’s more locked in,” Dorrell said.
“I’m just locked in about the processes of the game and what I think we need to do for us to be successful.”