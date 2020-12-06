0
Wins for Denver quarterback Drew Lock in his hometown in two starts. Six Broncos quarterbacks have posted victories in Kansas City – Charley Johnson, Steve Ramsey, Craig Morton, John Elway, Kyle Orton and Peyton Manning.
2
Passes batted down at the line of scrimmage by Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris, while fellow defensive lineman DeShawn Williams batted down another. Kansas City had only five passes batted down against it at the line this season entering Sunday night.
5
Consecutive 300-yard games for Patrick Mahomes, all coming in Chiefs victories. It matches the longest streak for Mahomes since he opened the 2019 season with five 300-yard games in a row. His longest streak was eight in a row during his MVP 2018 campaign.
1
300-yard game this season for Lock, coming against Atlanta on Nov. 8. Lock threw for 151 yards on Sunday night.
7
Wins in seven starts against Denver for Mahomes. That is his most victories against any opponent for the reigning Super Bowl MVP.
7
All-time ranking among opposing receivers for career catches against the Broncos for Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce. He caught eight passes for 136 yards on Sunday night and his 83 catches against Denver trails only Tim Brown (143), Antonio Gates (105), Fred Biletnikoff (101), Tony Gonzalez (101), Steve Largent (100) and Charlie Joyner (94) – all are Hall of Famers, except the not-yet-eligible Gates.
12
Kelce’s rank in receiving yards among opposing players for the Bronco at 1,115. Gates (1,248) and Gonzalez (1,186) are the only tight ends to have more receiving yards against Denver. Brown leads with 1,826.
11
Consecutive losses for the Broncos against the Chiefs, matching the longest in the series history as Kansas City also won 11 straight from 1964-69.
11
Victories for Kansas City this season in 12 games. The Broncos have 11 wins in their last 31 games.
17
Losses in 28 career games as Denver’s coach for Vic Fangio. His 11-17 mark with the team is identical to that of Josh McDaniels when he was fired during the 2010 season.
21
Interceptions for Broncos quarterbacks this season, the most in the NFL.
30
Percentage of third downs (3 of 10) converted by Kansas City. The Chiefs entered the game converting an NFL-best 50.4% of third-down opportunities.