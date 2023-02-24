Kamri Heath has been one of the top performers for Air Force at home and away for the past two years and has helped build a program that should continue to grow after she leaves.

She played basketball, too.

Heath, an electrical and computer engineering major who will play her final home game on Saturday, currently ranks in the top 12 percent of her graduating class at the academy. She has been named to the Mountain West All-Academic Team multiple times.

She spent one summer in a Spanish emersion program in Panama, living with a host family that spoke no English. She spent another in New Jersey, interning with Lockheed Martin focusing on radar detection for anti-aircraft.

Her capstone project has involved creating and designing circuit boards for a renewable-energy powered microgrid that, one day, could power the Air Force Academy.

Oh, and, "I still maintain Kamri Heath has the prettiest jump shot in the conference,” coach Chris Gobrecht said.

Heath’s 43.7% career field-goal percentage will go down as the best in Air Force women’s basketball Division-I history (dating back to 1996-97). She needs just 17 more points over the final (at least) three games to jump into the single-season D1 top-10 scoring list for the program.

The Falcons, long languishing among the worst programs in the nation, have won at least seven conference games three times with Heath on the roster – twice with her as a starter, including the team’s best season on record in 2021-22. They had never won more than five conference games in a D1 season prior to her arrival.

Nothing about Heath’s story should come as much of a surprise. She was a sought-after recruit from Edmond, Okla., who was her class valedictorian and had that mid-range jumper already down. She knew instantly upon her first visit to the academy that this was a place that could foster growth in the areas that mattered most to her.

“I always tell people this, and it sounds cliché, but when I stepped on the campus it felt right here,” said Heath, who leads this year’s Falcons in scoring at 13.1 points per game. “I came here for my first visit my junior year. I wanted to commit on the spot. It just represented everything I wanted in life – hard work, service and things like that. I just couldn’t think about going to another mid-major when I had this opportunity.”

But Air Force has a way of wearing down even the most dedicated students. And some of the most cerebral players can often see that become a hindrance in their performance.

“I’ve coached a lot of really smart kids,” said Gobrecht, who is the all-time winningest coach at Yale and Air Force in addition to Washington. “Doesn’t always help on the court because they tend to be extremely analytical. And really smart kids want to be right, they don’t want to mess up. So they don’t have that capacity always to see what happens and just go for it. They’re perfectionists. Kamri very much falls in that category. She’s a perfectionist. She hates to mess up. She had the problem early in her career of just being destroyed by mistakes.”

But Heath has always found she could lean on others for help. In basketball, that help was already in place in the form of established older standouts – a luxury formerly foreign to the program – who handled the scoring and leadership roles as she gained her footing. Off the court, it came in the form of teachers and support staff to answer questions and provide help, particularly during the thick of the season when players frequently miss class.

That, and early in her career she established a routine of class-practice-study and stuck to it with stubborn consistency.

“Kamri’s really smart, but a lot of people here are really smart,” said fellow senior Nikki McDonald, who is cut from a similar mold and also owns multiple All-Mountain West Academic Team honors. “The thing that puts her ahead is she’s really passionate and she works hard. She’s not going to leave her homework to the last minute. She’s going to go in and put the work in, and if she doesn’t understand something she’s going to seek out the help.

“I hope (younger players) look up to her and say, ‘Kamri’s smart, but she’s not a genius. I could do it, too. I could aspire to do that.’”

Heath has earned one of the highly competitive graduate school slots from the academy, though she doesn’t know where she’ll go. With the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA because of COVID-19, it’s possible she could play basketball next season as a graduate transfer. But it’s also likely that her career will finish within the next few weeks.

Her home career at Air Force (12-16, 7-9 Mountain West) will definitely be completed on Saturday as the Falcons host Nevada (9-18, 6-10) in a game that will likely determine seventh place in the conference. The difference between seventh and eighth place is important, as the eighth-place team, assuming it makes it through the play-in day at the conference tournament, would then face No. 24 UNLV (26-2, 16-0) in the quarterfinals. All of the other teams have at least five losses and Air Force played most of them in games that came down to the final moments, whereas UNLV clobbered the Falcons by 41 points.

Heath will still work on the micro grid through graduation. Then she’ll hand that down and future cadets will build upon her work and that of her team and predecessors. Perhaps when she returns as a captain to teach at the academy – which is what she expects from her trajectory – she will turn on the lights to her classroom powered by something she helped create.

"I’ll credit my family," Heath said of the origin of the drive that has guided her through four years at Air Force. "They helped me through a lot and they pushed me. They knew what I was capable of at a young age and they fostered that and helped me reach my dreams."

It’s fitting that what she expects to be the most difficult part about Saturday’s good-bye to Clune Arena will be the ceremonial singing of the Air Force song. It is sung at the same spot where past teams sung it and where it will be sung in the future, and it is done with hands locked with her teammates.

“It’s sad,” she said following a loss to New Mexico on Thursday. “I’ve been doing that for four years. No matter what, win or lose, at the end of the game, it’s not about you when you’re singing the Third Verse. It’s little things like that that I’m going to miss.”

McDonald grew into role as senior

Nikki McDonald was already committed to an NCAA Division III program in March of her senior year of high school when Air Force first made contact.

She accepted an invitation for an official visit only because she wanted to see Colorado and the mountains. Of course, everything then changed.

Four years later, she ranks third on the team in scoring, fourth in rebounding and has found herself stepping out of her shell to provide leadership for a team that lost its top three players from the previous year to graduation and her own younger sister, Lauren, to a transfer.

“I didn’t realize all the small things that go into leadership,” McDonald said. “Picking people up in practice or being the person that has to say something you don’t necessarily want to hear. Teammates won’t always like you and you’re going to be annoying, but someone has to say it if you want (stuff) to get done.

“It’s been tough in areas I wasn’t thinking it would be. But it’s been really rewarding.”

If Air Force wins in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament, McDonald will have a chance to climb into the program’s all-time Top 10 for games played (she has appeared in 109 games, averaging 21.4 minutes). Despite all that experience, it was only a senior that she found a new headspace from which to play.

“This year I stepped into my role and finally played with a lot of confidence,” the Chicago native said. “I wish I would have done that from the start. ... You just go out there and you get what’s going on and you’re not scared anymore. Like, if the team’s going to win, you have to be part of that.”