After calling the final stretch of the season a “new start” following a 10-day quarantine, Colorado College was handed its worst loss of the season in Omaha, Neb. It was the Tigers’ eighth straight defeat.

During a pivotal five-minute major to freshman Nicklas Andrews, the Mavericks’ Brock Bremer fired the puck into both top corners to break open a 1-0 game. He finished his hat trick with 19 seconds left in regulation to cap a five-point night in Omaha’s 7-1 victory over Colorado College.

The No. 10 Mavericks could have added to their haul Friday. They had two goals disallowed.

“Obviously not the best of circumstances, but we tried to take it as best we could and come into tonight fresh,” forward Jackson Jutting said of the 10-day pause. “But we didn’t play well enough to get the job done.”

Jutting scored the first of his career in the third period. The freshman suffered a concussion toward the end of the NCHC “pod” but contributed steadily before and since.

The Tigers’ power play went 0-for-4 and is scoreless in its past 27 tries. CC hasn’t scored more than two goals in a game during the losing streak.

“Obviously it’s not the season we’ve wanted (as far as) outcomes,” Jutting said. “We have our next seven games ahead of us now, kind of a clean slate. With playoffs being single-elimination, anything can happen.”

Colorado College got captain Grant Cruikshank back after six missed games. CC (3-12-2) lost another key player as junior defenseman Bryan Yoon left in the first period and did not return.

In his college debut, Minnesota high school standout Matthew Gleason had a minor penalty, a shot on goal and an even plus-minus rating.

Dom Basse (24 saves) was pulled after the apparent fourth goal. It was disallowed after referees determined Basse was interfered with, but Matt Vernon (15 saves) was already stretching in the crease. Coach Mike Haviland still wanted to change the momentum and didn’t reverse his own ruling.

Vernon was cheating to the left and a rebound bounced to Jimmy Glynn, who made it officially 4-0. One minute, 10 seconds later, some precise passing ended with Ryan Brushett redirecting the puck in.

“Tomorrow’s a new day,” Haviland said.

Jutting’s goal came too late, but was worthy of a replay.

“It was a nice play by Chase Foley,” Jutting said. “The puck bounced to the middle. I batted it with my hand, got some separation from the ‘D’ and just threw it on net.”

Omaha’s Isaiah Saville made 26 saves.

