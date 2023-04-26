Service before self is one of the core values at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Senior Air Force tennis player Justin Waldman exemplifies service before self, lives by it and and is even inspired by it.

After graduation, Waldman wants to attend medical school to become a physician, a goal that was solidified when he shadowed a COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit his sophomore year.

"That was probably the most formative experience that really pushed me toward med school," he said. "What we've been taught as cadets is service before self and seeing that on full display — because even though (doctors) don't really show it to patients, this was during the earlier parts of COVID and not everything was well known and understood so there's a little bit of fear of the unknown — but they still went out and did their job. They took care of those patients ... and that was something that really sparked some excitement."

In a similar manner, Waldman provides a spark for the Falcons' men's tennis team that seeks to take home a Mountain West Conference title at this week's championships in Las Vegas, despite owning a 1-5 conference record. The championships start Wednesday. Air Force takes on Nevada in the first round.

Coach Dan Oosterhous said the senior from Marietta, Ga., plays with an energy that's contagious.

"When you watch our guys compete, he’s the guy that your eyeballs turn to because of just the energy that he brings, the way he plays, the passion that he has out there and he’s so much fun to coach,” he said.

A two-time scholar-athlete by both the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and the Mountain West, who also was twice named Academic-All-Mountain West, Waldman holds an 8-10 record this season playing 3 singles, and a 9-8 record playing 2 doubles with junior teammate Nick Vroman. The pair have played the most matches and hold the most wins on the roster.

Waldman is poised to graduate in the top 10% of his class this year, according to Oosterhous and is currently director of operations for the 30/Knights of Thirty Squadron.

An academy graduate in 1993, Oosterhous had high praise for the way Waldman approaches life as a cadet and an athlete.

"When I recruited him six years ago, we saw it right away, a guy that is committed to his academics but loves to perform at a high level and wants to make himself the best in everything he can do. He brings that every day to practice," Oosterhous said. "When we have recruits that we're bring into our program we make sure that they get to see Justin."

Waldman most enjoys the fluidity of tennis in that every athlete can employ different methods and strategies to find success. This year, Oosterhous said Waldman has focused on improving his serve and backhand, two weapons that have earned him several points in matches.

A constant in the top of the Falcons' lineup during his four-year tenure, Waldman helped this year's Air Force team get off to a phenomenal 11-1 start to begin the season. The victories included a pair of firsts for the program with wins against the University of Denver and Navy, Oosterhous said.

However, the second half of the season has been a drastically different story with the Falcons dropping nine of their last 10 outings, five of which came against Mountain West opponents.

The Falcons broke an eight-game skid April 20 with a win over UNLV. Oosterhous said Waldman and Vroman picked up a crucial point for Air Force by winning their match in a 7-5 tiebreaker. Waldman took that energy to his singles match where he won the first set. Despite losing the match, Oosterhous said Waldman's competitive spirit lit a flame in his teammates who won their matches on the other courts.

Waldman hopes to have a similar effect for the Falcons in the Mountain West Championships and help lead Air Force to a Mountain West title despite the team's slump in the latter half of the season.

In the face of uncertainty, Waldman wants to be a beacon of hope for his team much like the doctors he shadowed in the COVID ward.

"As a team, our goal is to win the conference. We want to go to the NCAA tournament. I want to extend my senior season as long as possible," Waldman said. "For me, I want to be the guy on the team that is just the lifeline, the pulse of our team. I want to be that emotional leader to let people know we’re going to fight to the last point. … With tennis it’s great because we don’t have a clock; we don’t have to let the time run out. We have to play hard until the last point and we can control that."