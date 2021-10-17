DENVER — The Broncos shelled out bags of money to their secondary, making them the highest paid unit in the league.

Their combined salaries total $69.13 million, according to Spotrac — by almost $20 million more than the next closest team.

So far, they haven't gotten their investment back.

On Sunday, they were outmatched and outplayed. The unit, which was ranked as the best by Pro Football Focus heading into the season, gave up six receptions of 25 yards or longer, including a 51-yard reception, in their 34-24 loss to the Raiders. It was those long balls in particular that held them back, coach Vic Fangio said.

"We didn't play good enough, obviously," Fangio said. "When they had their chances to make them, they made them. We'll work hard to get that rectified."

The secondary gave up 341 total passing yards and two touchdowns through the air. The Raiders offense — playing six days after their coach and play caller Jon Gruden resigned — ran all over the Broncos.

"This was a tough game," said Justin Simmons, the highest-paid safety in the NFL. "Simply put: We got our butts whooped. ... We have to play better. I have to play better. I'm going to get this figured out."

But it's been a recurring theme, and they have only three days to come up with a fix before they face the Browns on Thursday night. They know what they need to do better — and communication is at the top of the list — but, so far, have not seemed to find any solutions.

"I wish I had something that I could say," Simmons said. "I'm going to find a way to get it right. Obviously things are not going right."

On Sunday, they were out matched by the start. The Raiders opened the game with a 48-yard touchdown, where Simmons wasn't able to make the coverage. It was the third week in a row the Broncos gave up a long ball touchdown on the first drive.

"They've all been pretty much the same," Fangio said. "We just have to get our depth and show up there in the middle."

He was just a step too late, Simmons said, and owned up needing to be better as the leader of the unit. It's not just one thing, he said, and everything, from their preparation to their execution, needs to improve.

"I've got all the confidence in the world in this team," Simmons said. "This is the NFL. We just didn't make enough plays on the defensive side. We'll make those plays."