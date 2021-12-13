ENGLEWOOD — Broncos coach Vic Fangio was in a good mood Monday, and had reason to be.
His team is coming off maybe its most complete performance of the season — albeit it was the 1-11-1 Lions — and with four games remaining, the Broncos are in the mix for a playoff spot late in the season for the first time during his tenure in Denver. In 2019, Fangio's first season, the Broncos were eliminated from the playoff hunt Dec. 16. In 2020, they were eliminated Dec. 19.
It's Dec. 13 and sitting at 7-6, the Broncos' final four games will all be meaningful as they sit just on the outside of a Wild Card spot.
"It’s definitely good. There’s no denying that," Fangio said. "I think it’s good for obviously us — the team and players. I think it’s good for our fans. I think it’s good for you guys to cover something with a little more pop to it. We’ve got to be one game at a time. We said after the Kansas City game we’ve got five games left, and that was going to determine what happened. We passed the first test, and we’ve got to go after the second one."
The second one will be the 7-6 Bengals Sunday, followed by three-straight division games — at the Raiders, at the Chargers and home against the Chiefs.
For many players, too, this will be the first time in their careers to play relevant games at the end of the regular season. And they're certainly looking forward to it.
"It's the first time we've been in this position this late in the season where we have everything right in front of us," said outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, who was drafted by the Broncos in 2018. "Everybody's locked in, man. It's fun to see. The locker room yesterday was ecstatic, but we all knew we had to get back to work."
And as for how Fangio will approach these next four games?
"Just win baby," he said.
Injury report
The Broncos came out of Sunday's game mostly healthy, with defensive end Dre'Mont Jones being the only Bronco to suffer injury. Jones has a minor foot injury and should be fine moving forward.
Denver could be getting back one of its best secondary players this week, too, with cornerback Bryce Callahan expected to play against the Bengals this week. Callahan was available to play against the Lions, but was held out for precautionary reasons, Fangio said.