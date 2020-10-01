The framework of Air Force’s football schedule is out. It includes eight contests (including just six in conference), no game the week before the Mountain West Championship because of final exams and a potential Halloween matchup with Boise State.
On Thursday the conference released the week-by-week matchups, noting that games could slide to Thursdays or Fridays. This allows Air Force to fill in the gaps around the previously scheduled games against Navy (on Saturday) and at Army (Nov. 7).
Most of the conference will play eight league games, but Air Force — because of the Army game Nov. 7 and no game the week of finals — will only play six. Boise State and San Diego State will play seven conference games apiece.
The Falcons will open at San Jose State on Oct. 24 (games in the first week will all be played on that Saturday, and all games after could be subject to a date change). Boise State will follow on Oct. 31 at Falcon Stadium. Road trips to Army and Wyoming (Nov. 14) follow, with home games against New Mexico (Nov. 21) and Colorado State (Nov. 28) finishing the month. The regular-season finale will be at Utah State on Dec. 5.
Air Force will not play Fresno State or Hawaii, as called for in the initial schedule before COVID-19 caused shuffling that included a postponement of the season until spring and then a reversal to have it start in late October.
The conference will abandon its division format this season.
“We are excited to get our student-athletes back on the football field this fall,” said Commissioner Craig Thompson in a statement. “The shift away from a two-division format was necessary to optimize the schedule and allow for maximum flexibility given the various constraints which had to be considered. Inasmuch as the season begins with an uneven number of Conference games, and the possibility exists additional games may be lost to COVID-19 challenges, the procedures for determining the participants and location for the MW Football Championship Game were adapted to accommodate a range of outcomes in as equitable a fashion as possible.”
2020 Air Force football schedule
Oct. 3 vs. Navy (CBS SN)
Oct. 24 at San Jose State*
Oct. 31 vs. Boise State*
Nov. 7 at Army (CBS)
Nov. 14 at Wyoming*
Nov. 21 New Mexico*
Nov. 28 Colorado State*
Dec. 5 at Utah State*
Dec. 12 — Open
Dec. 19 TBA MW Championship (Host site)
2020 Mountain West Football Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 3
Navy at Air Force
Saturday, Oct. 24
Air Force at San José State*
Hawaii at Fresno State*
New Mexico at Colorado State*
UNLV at San Diego State*
Utah State at Boise State*
Wyoming at Nevada*
Saturday, Oct. 31
Boise State at Air Force*
Colorado State at Fresno State*
Hawaii at Wyoming*
Nevada at UNLV*
San José State at New Mexico*
San Diego State at Utah State*
Saturday, Nov. 7
Air Force at Army
BYU at Boise State
Fresno State at UNLV*
New Mexico at Hawaii*
San José State at San Diego State*
Utah State at Nevada*
Wyoming at Colorado State*
Saturday, Nov. 14
Air Force at Wyoming*
Colorado State at Boise State*
Fresno State at Utah State*
Hawaii at San Diego State*
Nevada at New Mexico*
UNLV at San José State*
Saturday, Nov. 21
Boise State at Hawaii*
New Mexico at Air Force*
San Diego State at Nevada*
San José State at Fresno State*
UNLV at Colorado State*
Utah State at Wyoming*
Saturday, Nov. 28
Colorado State at Air Force*
Nevada at Hawaii*
New Mexico at Utah State*
San Diego State at Fresno State*
San José State at Boise State*
Wyoming at UNLV*
Saturday, Dec. 5
Air Force at Utah State*
Boise State at UNLV*
Colorado State at San Diego State*
Fresno State at Nevada*
Hawaii at San José State*
Wyoming at New Mexico*
Saturday, Dec. 12
Boise State at Wyoming*
Fresno State at New Mexico*
Nevada at San José State*
San Diego State vs TBA
UNLV at Hawaii*
Utah State at Colorado State*
Saturday, Dec. 19
Mountain West Championship Game
*Mountain West game
+The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played at the home stadium of the team with the highest win percentage in Conference games only.
All dates and times are local to site and are subject to change. All games are subject to state, county and local approvals.