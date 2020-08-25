Colorado College added a pair of transfers who have two seasons of eligibility remaining and can play immediately.
It’s a juniors reunion for Tigers old and new.
One is 5-foot-10 Centennial native Brian Hawkinson, 22, who is returning to his home state after two seasons with CC’s National Collegiate Hockey Conference foe Miami. The forward appeared in 26 games last season with two assists. He had 16 points as a freshman. He played youth hockey with the Colorado Thunderbirds and his brother Brad played for Denver.
Hugo Blixt, 22, a 6-foot-4 defenseman from Linköping, Sweden, is the first Tiger born outside North America since 2013-14. He appeared in just 10 games last season for Boston University but saw 37 his freshman season with two assists.
Blixt, Hawkinson and CC junior Bryan Yoon all played for the USHL’s Tri-City Storm during the 2017-18 season. Hawkinson was the captain and Yoon an alternate captain.
"We are excited to add these two veteran players to our team," coach Mike Haviland said in a team release. “They are smart and play the game with a high compete level. Both are high-character people that have tremendous leadership qualities.”