You can say you’ve matured, that you’re bigger and stronger than ever. But better to just go ahead and show it.
On Colgate’s first drive on Saturday, just 1 minute, 20 seconds and three plays into the game, Grant Breneman sent a pass soaring into the hands of Tre’ Bugg III at the 40-yard line.
Bugg returned it 7 yards. It was the junior defensive back’s first career interception.
Bugg added 10 pounds during the offseason and said earlier in August he had “matured a lot.”
“Tre’ is a playmaker. He’s a dog,” outside linebacker Lakota Wills said. “Wide receivers should be looking out for Tre’.”
“I was hoping I could get out in front of him and lead him to a touchdown.”
Bugg was pleased with how it turned out regardless.
“It was a great feeling. I’m glad I got to celebrate with all my brothers after the play happened,” he said. “It’s just a huge relief that I can go out there and do what I’m supposed to do and be able to play at this level.”
Six plays later, Donald Hammond’s first of three rushing touchdowns made it 7-0 Air Force, and the Falcons never looked back in a 48-7 season-opening win.
Bugg tied his career high with five tackles. He had five against Utah State in 2018.
The score was 35-0 at the half without Air Force even attempting a pass. The Falcons defense held Colgate to 161 total offensive yards, an average of 3.2 per play.
When a lightning delay extended halftime and the announced 33,101 fans were directed to their cars to wait it out, a good portion headed home. They’d seen what they needed to see.
Many Falcons got in on the action in the opener, but that first pick was one of the most memorable plays.
“It just feels great to make an impact for my team, to be able to go out there and do what I’m supposed to do, to put the offense in a position we want to be in,” Bugg said. “They were able to take advantage of the field position and go score. It was great to be able to contribute.”