The day after he was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks – the only NHL team he’d ever played for - new Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson was in penalty kill meetings.
Onboarding is expedited when there’s a game the next night.
“I think it'll be an adjustment, just learning how to play within their system and learning players’ tendencies and how to bounce off them,” Manson said Tuesday.
“I don't think this is a situation where I'm trying to come in and be this amazing, amazing player. They have so much talent here that really all I need to do is just try to come in and fly under the radar and help keep pushing the team in the right direction. Doing the little things that I do a lot of times that just go unnoticed.
“I think that's kind of the best way to describe it – if I’m not being noticed, then it's probably a good thing.”
Manson said he quickly packed and didn’t have much time to say goodbye to his Ducks teammates. He was on his way to the airport within the hour and landed in Los Angeles after 2 a.m.
“Tried to fall asleep last night. I struggled a little bit with that,” Manson said. “It was a quick turnaround. It’s been a bit of a whirlwind so far."
Manson started out with a bang in his Avalanche debut against the Los Angeles Kings, a 3-0 Colorado victory. Manson went out on a pairing with Ryan Murray and played 18:41, trailing only the minutes-eating top defensive duo of Cale Makar and Devon Toews among Avalanche blueliners. He killed penalties for 1:12 and registered a game-high 10 hits.
“I thought he played really good. Physical, moved the puck,” forward J.T. Compher said. “I thought he jumped right in really well tonight. Seems like a good dude and we’re happy to have him.”
Los Angeles had a goal challenged and it was determined to be offside. That secured Darcy Kuemper’s second straight shutout. He made 23 saves.
“I’ll count my blessings with that one,” Kuemper said.
Shortly before that, Mikko Rantanen made it 3-0. He picked off a pass at the red line and went in with Andre Burakovsky. They tossed the puck around before Rantanen went to one knee and buried a shot.
Makar tied to slow down Kings veteran Anze Kopitar on a shorthanded breakaway, then set up a goal at the other end on the same shift. His shot was tipped by Compher to make it 2-0 Avalanche.
Valeri Nichushkin scored Colorado’s first goal, also on the power play. Rantanen sent a pass across the crease to his linemate, who is filling in for Gabriel Landeskog as he recovers from knee surgery.
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said the surgery, scheduled for Monday, went well.
Manson, meanwhile, took the spot of injured Samuel Girard. Kurtis MacDermid moved up to forward. The Avalanche played with an unfilled roster spot again as Tyson Jost was traded earlier Tuesday and newest acquisition Nico Sturm didn’t dress.
Capping a wild 36 hours, Manson was noticed in his Avalanche debut. But it was a good thing.
“A lot of the guys have been amazing and very welcoming and warm,” Manson said. “The coaches have been awesome (about) helping me to feel good about myself going into the game.”