ENGLEWOOD — Josey Jewell knew where he wanted to be when a disappointing 2021 season ended.
The Broncos linebacker wanted to stay in Denver, having been with the organization since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. But after missing nearly all of last season with a torn pectoral muscle, Jewell's future was uncertain.
"Right when the season ended, who knew what was going to happen," Jewell told The Gazette Tuesday at the Broncos' voluntary minicamp. "It was kind of, whatever happens, happens. Let the agent take care of the work and I'll put my input in after he does the work and we'll see where we go."
It worked out exactly as Jewell had hoped, as he signed a two-year, $11 million deal in March to stay with the Broncos, which he's expected to start for next fall. For him, leaving Denver was never something he seriously considered.
"I knew the people here and I loved the organization," Jewell said. "I had a lot of talks with (Broncos GM) George (Paton), had a lot of talks with the newer coaches that came in, too. I loved their energy and I just love this place. I like the organization, I like the people and I like what they've built around here."
Last season, Jewell looked poised for a breakout year.
He was coming off a 2020 season in which he started all 16 games, totaling 113 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. And to start 2021, he played some of his best football in the six quarters he saw the field, before injuring his pec on punt coverage against the Jaguars in Week 2. In the moment, Jewell thought it was only a "quick stinger" but soon found out it was much worse, missing the entire season.
"Every year you want to be great, but I felt like I had a lot of traction early on in the year in those first couple games," Jewell said. "I felt like I was understanding the defense the best I had understand it. I felt like my communication was the best. I felt like my footwork, my speed — everything, I felt the best."
That's part of why the Broncos wanted Jewell back, believing he still has his best football in front of him. He's also a valuable locker room guy, as Broncos GM George Paton said Jewell was the "glue that kept the defense together." Despite being out for the season, Jewell stay involved with the team, helping a young group of linebackers last season at practice and during games.
Now back with the team, he's expected to do the same in 2022, as he's the most veteran linebacker of the group and an anticipated starter.
"Smart guy, instinctive guy, a little bit better athlete than what he's given credit for," new Broncos defensive coordinator Ejior Evero said Tuesday. "He's just the epitome of what you want in terms of running the huddle, leading the charge, getting the communication done and then he can also make plays as well."
And with his future now settled, Jewell said he's ready to finally have that breakout season that escaped him a year ago.
"This year, after the torn pec and everything, I'm surprised to say I feel even better than I felt at the beginning of last season," Jewell said. "So I'm really excited for what this season holds, not only for myself, but for the team."
Jackson excited to return to Denver
Similar to Jewell, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was unsure if he'd be re-signed by the Broncos following last season. Jackson eventually did sign with Denver, inking a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.
"I wasn't worried," Jackson said. "I had a couple other opportunities. Obviously coming back here made the most sense for me and for the point that I'm at in my career... For me, it was kind of an easy decision."
The 12-year veteran is likely toward the end of his career, as he recently turned 34, which makes him the oldest player on the Broncos' roster. But Jackson and the Broncos believe he has a lot of juice left. And he anticipates he'll start at safety again next year, as he has the last three seasons, despite some believing he might be replaced by younger safeties, Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson.
When asked Tuesday if he expects to be a starting safety, Jackson responded, "Why wouldn't I be?"