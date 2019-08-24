Kim Dobson had the right bib number for Saturday's Pikes Peak Ascent.
With the No. 1 bib pinned to her blue tank top, Dobson won the women's race in just under 2 hours, 42 minutes.
Dobson won last year's modified race, which finished at Barr Camp because of concerns over weather conditions at the top. She won the last full Ascent she entered in 2016 in 2:34:39.
Dobson wins the women’s race in just under 2:42. pic.twitter.com/GfPzfcuzul— Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) August 24, 2019
Joseph Gray, who also won in 2016 and repeated the next year before missing last year's event to race in Europe, took the men's race in roughly 2:09.
Gray finishes right around 2:09. pic.twitter.com/xTZKHYJSru— Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) August 24, 2019
Strong wing gusts at the summit protected the existing records. Matt Carpenter summited in 2:01:06 in 1993, while Dobson set the women's mark of 2:24:58 back in 2012.