DENVER — José Ureña was looking for another chance. The Rockies were searching for a low-risk pitcher to help with their lack of pitching depth.

They found each, the Rockies signing Ureña to a minor league contract in May after he was released by the Brewers. And now, through the first two starts, the veteran is proving he was a solid pickup.

With injuries to four of their eight major league-ready starters — Antonio Senzatela, Ryan Feltner, Ryan Rolison and Peter Lambert — the Rockies needed someone to fill the void. Ureña made his first appearance at Dodger Stadium last week, giving up just one run in 6 2/3 innings. He followed that up with another good performance on Monday night, allowing two runs in six innings.

He left the Rockies with a chance to pull out a win, but the offense couldn't get quite enough hits as the Padres won 6-4 to open the four-game series at Coors Field.

One run came off a sacrifice fly from Charlie Blackmon in the fourth, another from a Randal Grichuk home run in the seventh and the third from a José Iglesias RBI double in the eighth. That was the 1,000th career hit for Iglesias, and the fans at Coors Field recognized him with a standing ovation.

The Rockies got a late push with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as Connor Joe and Charlie Blackmon both hit RBI doubles, but CJ Cron grounded out to end the game.

Ureña did his job, getting through long first and third innings, giving up a run in each frame. But his second and fourth innings were stellar, facing the minimum in each.

He passed it off to Lucas Gilbreath, who has found his consistency after a rough start to the season. The southpaw, though, didn't have it on this day, giving up a monster home run to Manny Machado. The Rockies stood on the field helpless as the watched it sail over their heads and onto the left field concourse. Rookie Jake Bird didn't fare any better, allowing a three-run homer to C.J. Adams.

Bryant placed on paternity list

Kris Bryant was placed on the paternity list on Monday and will be out for up to three days. His wife Jessica is about to give birth to twin boys.

Sam Hilliard was recalled from Triple-A, his first stint back with the Rockies since being optioned last month. Hilliard could stay with the Rockies beyond the three days, as the team could instead send down Montero, who needs more at-bats.