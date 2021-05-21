DENVER — Separated by 1,300 miles, Jordan Sheffield, a reliever for the Rockies and Justus, a starter for the Mariners, stay connected by playing MLB The Show.
Jordan plays as Justus, and Justus as Jordan. After years of competing against each other in their front yard and dreaming of playing in The Show, both the video game and the real thing, they both finally made it this year.
Jordan Sheffield’s path to the majors took three years longer than Justus’, who is a year younger. But now that Jordan has gotten the call, he’s quickly become one of the Rockies most reliable relievers. He has a 1.32 ERA after 14 appearances, and has allowed just two runs.
He’s already notched the trust of manager Bud Black, who has used him as his closer in the ninth inning four times.
“With a rookie, you don’t want to throw him into the fire too early,” Black said. “He’s definitely earning more of these types of games based on how he’s throwing the ball.”
Jordan and Justus played together at Tullahoma High School in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Jordan had Tommy John surgery in his senior year, causing his draft prospects to drop. He headed off to Vanderbilt, while Justus, who was originally committed to join his big brother, was drafted in the first round of the 2014 draft by the Indians.
At Vanderbilt, Jordan’s profile began to rise again. He helped the Commodores advance to the college world series in his freshman season, while holding down a 2.85 ERA with six starts and 14 relief appearances.
Jordan was drafted in the first round by the Dodgers in 2016, and he headed off to the minor leagues shortly after. He began to struggle with command in 2018, the same year Justus made his MLB debut for the Yankees.
“It just made me a little more hungry,” Jordan said of watching his brother make it to the big leagues first. “A little more motivated to get up here. I always tune into his games and love watching him perform. I always want the best for him.”
Jordan, who had a 6.88 ERA playing for the Dodgers’ Advanced A team in 2018, chalked his issues up to fatigue. He was switched from a starting position to the bullpen, a change that he credits to getting his career back on track.
“I think it just fits my personality,” he said. “I like to go out and pitch with emotion. I think it works better as a reliever.”
He fared far better in 2019, earning his way up to Double-A before the Rockies selected him in the Rule 5 draft in 2020. He spent spring training living with Justus, who trained nearby with the Mariners.
After long days in the Arizona sun, they headed home to dissect their days. They nit-picked each other’s performances and learned from each other's experiences. They are competitive with just about everything, except cooking. Uber eats always comes out on top there.
Their entire family — except for Justus, who had his own game — was there for Jordan’s debut on April 2, when he pitched a scoreless ninth inning. In two weeks, Jordan and Justus will play each other for the first time in the major leagues. The family will be there again, and their mother Misty, who played softball in high school, hopes to find someone to create a split jersey for her so she can represent both of her sons.
Jaxon, the youngest of the three boys, will also likely be there. He’s a pitcher too, but also loves football.
“He has potential,” Jordan said of Jaxon, a sophomore in high school. “He’ll probably be the best one out of all three.”
Jordan’s role has increased as his pitching has become more consistent. His fastball, which averages 96 MPH and can top close to 100, has been his most effective pitch. He’s also developed a slider and a changeup. He’s continuing to work on those secondary pitches, with input from the Rockies coaching staff, but overall he said he’s happy with the way he’s been playing.
“Just trying to stay focused,” he said. “Come to the field every day and be the same guy. I’m not trying to do too much. Whenever I’m out there, just compete and give it all I got.”