The streak continues.
When Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced right back Jordan Burt would return for the 2021 season, he continued his run of being the only player to sport the black and blue for every season in the club's young history.
"Jordan is both a foundational piece of the club and of our 2021 roster," Switchbacks general manager Brian Crookham said. "As we look to take the club back to the playoffs, we will lean on his quality and versatility on the field, as well as his leadership off the field. We are very excited to be able to retain one of the most important players in the history of the club."
Burt and midfielder Rony Argueta are the only members of the 2021 roster that have been part of Switchbacks FC playoff teams. According to the club release, Burt, who has played all over the field over the previous six seasons, is the Switchbacks FC leader in minutes played (13,087) and appearances (160). He's scored 22 goals and added four assists in his time with the club.
Burt's seventh season in Colorado Springs figures to be different, as the club is expected to open its downtown stadium this season.
The year "2021 is going to be a special year for the Switchbacks, and I can't wait to be a part of it," Burt said. "I am looking forward to making new memories downtown and working towards a successful year."