Jordan Burt will send off Weidner Field with Switchbacks FC.
The 29-year-old became the only player on the roster for the club’s first and last match — and every one in between — at the east-side stadium when the local United Soccer League Championship squad announced his return Friday for the 2020 season.
“There is nobody who embodies the Switchbacks more than Jordan Burt,” first-year coach Alan Koch said in a team release. “Jordan is an amazing person who wears his heart on his sleeve and is willing to do whatever it takes for the team to be successful. His impact on the club is nothing short of remarkable, and we are excited to bring him back for another season with the team. We will rely heavily on his leadership in this transitional phase and I look forward to him having continued success on the pitch for the Switchbacks.”
Burt’s seen a bit of everything over the first five seasons, playing a variety of roles on teams with varying levels of success. He’s been a standout defender on playoff teams and the leading scorer on struggling teams each of the past two seasons.
The release announcing his return lists the 2019 captain as a right back.
“It’s such a blessing to be able to play for the Switchbacks for six years,” Burt said.
“I know the fans by name, love the club, and call Colorado Springs home.”