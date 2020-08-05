Nobody’s perfect, but Jon Gray must feel like he needs to be.
In a season where most things have gone right for the Rockies, Gray has been on the wrong end of several breaks as was again the case in a 4-3 home loss to the Giants on Wednesday.
In his first start, Gray was pulled one out shy of qualifying for a victory. Five days later Gray left the home opener with a lead in the sixth, only to see the bullpen squander it with two outs in the ninth.
In this one, it was an unfortunate sequence that doomed his night.
Having already worked around an error in the third, he found himself again with a runner on base to lead off the fourth when Trevor Story couldn’t handle a Mike Yastrzemski ground ball. After retiring the next hitter, it looked like Gray was out of the inning when he got a sharp ground ball toward short from Donovan Solano. However, Story had taken a half step toward second base when Yastrzesmki feigned a stolen base attempt, and that tiny maneuver allowed the ball to leak into left field.
Brandon Belt then golfed a low pitch just over the wall in right field for a three-run home run that gave San Francisco a lead.
“It was a high fly ball that went out of the ballpark,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “It wasn’t a great pitch, but it wasn’t a bad pitch.”
Gray (0-1) then gave up a two-out run in the sixth when Belt doubled and Wilmer Flores picked up an RBI single. Gray exited after six innings with his team facing a 4-2 deficit.
The Rockies made a run. Nolan Arenado hit a home run in a third straight game with a solo shot in the seventh and the potential tying run reached base with nobody out in the eighth and again with two outs in the ninth, but the big hit never came.
“It was good to see us fight back like that, I just wish I could go back and somehow take away one of those runs so we could still be in it,” Gray said. “It’s always fun watching them battle. We always battle to the last out.”
Gray went six innings, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out two. His season ERA stands at 3.31 after three starts.
All three losses for the Rockies (8-3) have come by one run, and twice in games started by Gray.
Colorado has given up three unearned runs this year, with two of those coming with Gray on the mound.
“I don’t think it’s an issue or anything like that, it’s just an opportunity for me to pick up the team,” Gray said of the fielding errors from Daniel Murphy and Story behind him on Wednesday. “It’s a good opportunity for me to shut it down.”
Logan Webb (1-0) earned the victory for the Giants, throwing five innings and allowing two runs — one earned — in his first career start at Coors Field.
The Rockies led 2-0, capitalizing on a Giants error in the first inning and turning a Sam Hilliard single and stolen base into a run on a David Dahl sacrifice fly in the third.
The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Rockies, who will conclude a four-game series with the Giants at 1:10 p.m. Thursday.