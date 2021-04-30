Jon Gray started the game looking just as sharp as he had all season. Things soon began to unravel.
He kicked off his start with two strikeouts, and he was able to easily get through the first two innings. The third was where things began to turn.
Gray gave up five hits and four runs that inning. He allowed one more run in the sixth, as the Rockies fell 7-2 to the Diamondbacks.
Three of those hits came in a row from David Peralta, Eduardo Escobar and Merrill Kelly.
"One inning was very strange," Gray said. "I do think there are three batters in a row who swung first pitch, those were definitely my fault."
The Rockies are now 1-10 away from Coors Field, and have been outscored 65-26 on the road. They are the only team to have less than three road wins.
Up until this road trip, the Rockies rotation was their most reliable and stable position group. But even the starters have had their scuffles.
Austin Gomber gave up nine runs against the Giants on April 26, then Germán Márquez gave up four two days later. Antonio Senzatela also looked shaky at times during his last start, and allowed three runs on Thursday.
Gray gave up nine total hits in six innings on Friday, a season-high. His previous high was five, as his fastball and slider both appeared off.
Jordan Sheffield, who pitched the bottom of the eighth, gave up a two-run home run to Josh Rojas. They were the first major league runs that Sheffield has allowed after making seven scoreless appearances since his debut on April 2.
The offense, meanwhile, had a hard time turning opportunities into runs. The Rockies scored first on Friday, with Trevor Story hitting a double in the first and CJ Cron sending him home with a single.
Down 5-1 in the seventh, the Rockies added one more run off a RBI single from Raimel Tapia, who pinch-hit for Gray. Despite additional hits, they couldn’t get any more runs on the board.
"We haven’t done it yet this season offensively," manager Bud Black said. "We’ve got to get to that point where we are scoring more runs. We have not gotten the big hit so far this season."
The Rockies are averaging less than three runs a game on the road. There are, however, some signs that the offense is developing some rhythm. Josh Fuentes, who had just one hit in the past four games, was 2 for 4 at the plate. Cron was also 2 for 4.
"I think he’s finally relaxed a little bit," Black said about Cron. "We’re seeing what he can do. He’s hitting a nice average. Overall he’s been a contributor offensively, he’s doing his part."
Yonathan Daza, now a consistent starter in the outfield, had two singles. He now has at least one hit in all but three of his starts.
The defensive, which has also been steady, gave up four errors. Two of those came from Trevor Story.
"I know guys aren’t very frustrated because they know the good baseball is coming," Gray said. "We just have to find a way to get there. I’m just really excited because I know its coming soon. When this team gets on a roll I’m ready to see what we can do."