To beat a stacked Dodgers’ lineup, teams need to pull out all the stops.
On Friday, the Rockies were able to do that, getting a rare win at Dodger Stadium. But they couldn't replicate the same results on Saturday.
They came close, carrying a tied 2-2 game into the bottom of the eighth. But Daniel Bard, already taken out of the closer spot earlier this week, gave up three earned runs in the eighth as the Dodgers went on to win 5-2. The Rockies were on the verge of winning three straight on the road for the first time this season, but will instead have to settle for trying to win the series on Sunday.
Both teams set out for a bullpen game, but only one on purpose. Jon Gray labored through a 32-pitch first inning, but escaped a bases-loaded situation without giving up any runs. He retired the side in the second, but he was removed in the third, after trainers came out to look at his forearm. The lateral side of his forearm started to tighten up, and they removed him for precautionary reasons. It's too early to know if he'll have to miss time, and the staff will assess him again in a few days.
It’s the third time this year Gray has left a start early, leaving his first with cramps and one in early June with a flexor strain, which later landed him on the injured list for three weeks. The tightness on Saturday is not in the same area as the flexor strain.
Instead of sending out starter turned reliever Chi Chi González to replace Gray, which could have given them three to four innings, the Rockies handed the ball to Tyler Kinley in the middle of a count. As a proven reliever, Kinley is more accustomed to dealing with traffic. He inherited two runners, and allowed one run in the third and another in the fourth.
Yency Almonte, who impressed in 2020 but not so in 2021, put together two of his best innings of the season. He struck out four in two innings, getting some help from CJ Cron on an unassisted double play. He's made strides in the second half of the season, adjusting his mechanics, and the results are starting to show.
Jholuys Chacín took the seventh, allowing Trea Turner to get on base in the seventh, his fourth trip of the night. But, later in the inning, on the fifth pitch of the at-bat, the Rockies were able to pick off the speedster Turner at first thanks to a throw from Elias Díaz.
Bard, though, continued to struggle, even after being moved out of the closer spot. He gave up a single to Max Muncy, then walked two before recording an out. Will Smith then singled to score two runs.
His goal was to keep the ball down to get ground balls, but couldn't command it. The strike zone was also tight all night, and even though he was close on some pitches, he wasn't able to move inside enough.
"A lot of pitches were close," manager Bud Black said. "Daniel, tonight, delivery looked good, everything looked good, just couldn't get the ball in the strike zone."
A night after relying on homers to beat the Dodgers, the Rockies' offense was a team effort. In the third, Taylor Motter got on base after a single, and Connor Joe sent him home on a sacrifice fly. In the fourth, Trevor Story, back after dealing with leg soreness, walked and Ryan McMahon later got the RBI.