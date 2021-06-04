DENVER — The Rockies streak is over at four games.
After tying their season-high for wins in a row on Thursday, the Rockies fell to the Athletics 9-5 on Friday night. But more pressing, starting pitcher Jon Gray was removed by a trainer in the third inning with right elbow soreness in the forearm. The extent of the injury is not yet known.
Gray got the start a day later than normal, after he swapped spots in the rotation with Austin Gomber so that the Rockies could separate Gomber and Kyle Freeland, the two left-handed starters.
Gray, though, was off from the beginning. He walked leadoff batter Mark Canha on four pitches, and allowed an RBI double from Matt Olson two batters later. In the third inning, after giving up his second home run, a trainer came out to look at Gray. He was removed shortly after.
Gray didn't feel the soreness on every pitch, but it tightened up as the game went on.
"We noticed Jon's variability with his pitch making and his mannerisms," Black said. "We knew something was up."
The Rockies handed the game off to Chi Chi Gonzalez, who took over on limited notice. He inherited two runners on base, and three runs scored.
Gonzalez, who was a starter for the first eight weeks of the season before Freeland returned from the injured list, pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up three total runs. He kept the Rockies in the game, but they weren’t able to provide enough run support to dig themselves out of the hole.
"He gave us some needed innings," Black said. "That's what a long man is supposed to do."
Per usual with the Rockies at home, there weren’t any meltdowns or major mistakes. And there was, of course, plenty of late inning opportunities.
The Rockies were down 8-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, when Alan Trejo hit his first career home run. Raimel Tapia came up behind Trejo and hit a double, and Charlie Blackmon hit a RBI single to send Tapia home to make it 8-5. In the bottom of the ninth, now down 9-5, Tapia hit a leadoff double and Blackmon was walked. But they weren't able to score any runs, and the game ended with a double play.
Trejo made his debut in April and spent a month in the major leagues before he was sent back to Triple-A. In his first game with Albuquerque, Trejo sprained his finger while sliding. He recovered quickly, and was called up earlier this week when Trevor Story went on the injured list. He took advantage of the opportunity on Friday, also making a Story-like play at shortstop.
Trejo said he is going to give the ball from the home run to his father Ray Trejo, who stepped down from his basketball coaching job when Trejo was 11 to support Trejo's baseball dreams. As Trejo rounded the bases, his teammates went crazy in the dugout celebrating his milestone.
"It's the best feeling in the world to be able to help my teammates," Trejo said.