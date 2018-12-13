Colorado College (7-7-2) recently received a jolt as goaltender Alec Calvaruso let team staff know he was leaving the program, leaving Jon Flakne as Alex Leclerc’s only backup.
He’ll dress for this weekend’s series at Arizona State, a departure from road trips past. But other than that, life hasn’t changed much for the sophomore, who has just 20 minutes of collegiate hockey experience.
“I’m excited for the opportunity, but there’s really nothing different about it,” Flakne said. “We’re still going to work every day and all doing our best.”
This is just the second all-time series against Arizona State. Last season’s outing in Colorado produced a win and a tie.
But the Sun Devils — and the stakes — have moved up. Arizona State (12-6) is ranked No. 13 in the country in the USA Today poll, with its signature victory coming in overtime against then-No. 6 Penn State on Nov. 3. A win or two would help Colorado College in the national grand scheme.
If the Tigers need to turn the tide, assess an injury or — as happened in Flakne’s one appearance against Alaska-Anchorage — coast on a seven-goal lead, the Maple Plain, Minnesota, native is officially on deck.
The Tigers have seen several goaltenders leave the program early in recent years. Flakne has been known to set up shop. He stayed with his high school team for parts of three years before becoming the longest-tenured goalie in Odessa Jackalopes (NAHL) history.
He was known among his junior team for being the first one to the rink.
“I’m a hard worker,” Flakne said. “No matter what day it is, no matter what time of day, always putting the work in and if the opportunity comes I’ll be ready for it.
“Attitude and effort are what get you there at the end of the day.”