The signature shot didn’t fall for Nikola Jokic, but most everything else did in Denver’s 120-114 overtime win Wednesday in New Orleans.
“I thought it was going in, actually,” the Nuggets star said of his potential game-winner at the end of regulation.
After Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas tied the game at 105 with a tip-in with 5.2 seconds left, the Nuggets took a timeout. Jokic flashed to the top of the key to catch the in-bounds pass. Last season’s Most Valuable Player went to his move – the Sombor Shuffle – but the one-footed jumper rolled around the rim and out, forcing overtime.
“The ball goes in and out. I think we were all just expecting that to go in because of what he’s done in his seven-year career now,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
“When the game is on the line, when we need a basket, the ball is going to go to him. It’s no longer going to be that equal-opportunity offense. The ball is going to the MVP. Everybody else stay ready to make the plays.”
The game was on the line in overtime, and the Nuggets fed their big man. Jokic scored the Nuggets’ first 11 points in overtime, finishing with 39 points to go with 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
“Joker’s always going crazy. So in my mind, I’m just telling him to take over,” JaMychal Green said. “I feel like he kind of passed up a couple of shots, kind of got a little unselfish. Sometimes we need him to be selfish, especially in crunch time.”
Jokic made 17-of-23 shots from the field and would have had a 40-point night if not for a 5-of-9 night at the free-throw line.
“It felt good,” Jokic said. “The team believed in me. Coach drew a couple of plays for me. The ball went in, and we just keep rolling.”
Jokic and Will Barton III, who finished with 20 points, worked an effective two-man game early, helping the Nuggets take a two-point lead to the second. Up seven at halftime, the Nuggets lost the lead behind New Orleans’ 12-2 spurt to start the third quarter. The Pelicans led by four with 3:11 left, and Jokic scored six of the final nine points of regulation to force overtime.
Monte Morris (11), Aaron Gordon (10) and JaMychal Green (10) also reached double-figures for Denver. Gordon hit a couple of free throws with 21.3 seconds left in overtime to put the game away, while Green drew a couple of charges and earned some praise from his coach after some recent struggles.
“I thought he was tremendous tonight. Those back-to-back charges, giving his body up, the rebounding, the defense,” Malone said.
“JaMychal Green deserves that, and I’m happy for him.”
Bones Hyland added nine points in his first game back after a week in the league’s health and safety protocols. Denver’s rookie said he didn’t have much burst in his legs after seven days largely spent in a hotel room and a busy day of travel just to make it to the game in time, but he didn’t need much with Jokic carrying the Nuggets to victory.
“Honestly, the things he does with the ball - the spin arounds, the pump fakes to get the dude in the air and his slow step - just the stuff he does out there is fantastic to watch,” Hyland said.
“He’s special for sure.”
Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Rookie Herbert Jones added 19, while Brandon Ingram and Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
The Nuggets will take a 12-12 record into Thursday’s game in San Antonio thanks to Jokic’s late-game takeover.
“He’s not going to out-quick you. He’s not going to out-jump you. He’s going to out-skill you. He’s going to outsmart you, and he does it so methodically,” Malone said.
“That’s why he’s a great player. He can make his teammates better, and he can also take a game over. He’s one of the better clutch players in the NBA in the last five years. Tonight, we saw many more examples of that.”