There aren’t many firsts left to achieve for Pine Creek football, but JoJo Domann stands on the cusp of doing just that.
The Pikes Peak region’s dominant program over much of the past two decades has won four state titles, posted unbeaten seasons and sent players to Division I programs. Never, however, has a Pine Creek graduate been selected in the NFL draft. That could change this week, as Domann is projected to go in rounds 3 to 5.
“I don’t want to say it’s surreal because we always saw JoJo had the ability,” said longtime Pine Creek coach Todd Miller of Domann, who was a second-team All-American outside linebacker for Nebraska in 2021. “He was just always superior in the things he could do.”
Miller knew he had something different when, as a freshman, Domann kicked an extra point with his right foot. After the Eagles scored again, Domann kicked the PAT with his left foot.
“They both looked the same,” Miller recalled. “You just don’t see that.”
Before Domann served as kicker that year, Miller had never played a freshman on varsity. By the time he was finished at the program he had utilized a diverse skillset – he was a basketball standout and was a soccer player as a youth – to play a slew of positions for Pine Creek. He lined up at running back, wildcat quarterback, wide receiver, kicker, punter and outside linebacker.
Though Domann settled in on the defensive side with the Cornhuskers, overcoming two torn ACL's in the process, his abilities continue to be diverse enough that it is that flexibility that might be his greatest strength – or weakness – as the draft approaches.
Some scouting sites list his tackling as his top attribute, others specified it was tackling in space, others gush over the coverage skills of a 6-foot-1, 228-pound linebacker who clocked a 4.62 40-yard dash at the NFL combine with a 34.5-inch vertical leap.
Where that fits in the NFL remains unclear. Miller said he has heard from NFL scouts – yes, teams are thorough enough in their draft preparation to reach out to prospects’ high school coaches – that it’s a 50/50 split as to whether Domann will play outside linebacker or a strong safety position.
Domann told the NFL Network that he just sees himself on the field, making plays, and the rest can take shape from there.
“Whoever takes me, developing into what they need, what they see me as,” he said. “Continuing to have that growth mindset and getting better so I’m a different player than I am right now.”
But Domann has never been just one thing. At Nebraska he helped to raise $21,000 for 12 charities through a podcast this past fall while earning team Defensive MVP honors. He graduated with a degree in advertising and public relations.
He considers himself an “outdoors guy” and points to the Manitou Incline and Garden of the Gods as his favorite Colorado spots.
At Pine Creek, what stood out to Miller (aside from a love of football that was aided by parents, Craig, an NFL agent, and Teddi, who works in sports marketing) was an ability to draw in anybody with his personality.
“He was a connector,” Miller said. “There are guys that don’t connect. He was able to connect guys in the locker room that probably would have never connected in their lives if it wasn’t for the game of football. He did a great job of that.”
Miller’s son, Mason, wears No. 13 because that was Domann’s number at Nebraska. The coach welcomes his former player as a role model for his son, and he continues to welcome Domann’s contributions to Pine Creek. He has taken the team to 7-on-7 camps at Nebraska in recent years and was thrilled that Domann cleared his schedule to spend time with players.
Even this week, with the final draft prep winding down, Domann visited Pine Creek players. Miller was amazed that this player, on the cusp of achieving a lifelong goal and a first for the program, was the one asking the high school players questions in order to learn more about them.
“You have kids who come through your program who are really dear to your heart. He’s one of those,” Miller said. “You want him to do well not just because he’s a Pine Creek football player, you want him to do well because he’s a good person and he’s always given everything he could to us. You just want to see that success in his life and see what he can do with it. That’s exciting. It’s like a parent wanting to see your son do better than you do. Pine Creek’s been a little part of his career and we hope he looks back on us with fondness.
“They sure don’t come around very often.”
Feeling a draft
If JoJo Domann’s name is called in the NFL Draft this week, he will join these 25 players from the Colorado Springs area who have also been selected.
Player, pos. High school Draft round, year NFL team
Don Cockroft, K Fountain-Fort Carson 3rd round 1967 Cleveland
Cullen Bryant, RB Mitchell 2nd round 1973 LA Rams
Dan Audick, T Wasson 4th round 1977 Pittsburgh
Linden King, LB Air Academy 3rd round 1977 San Diego
Terry Miller, RB Mitchell 1st round 1978 Buffalo
Darryl Clack, RB Widefield 2nd round 1986 Dallas
Matt Darwin, T Cheyenne Mountain 4th round 1986 Philadelphia
Dan McMillen, DE Wasson 5th round 1986 Philadelphia
Steve Bartalo, RB Doherty 6th round 1987 Tampa Bay
Tony Woods, DT Harrison 8th round 1989 Chicago
Tahaun Lewis, DB Doherty 9th round 1991 LA Raiders
Sean Hill, DB Widefield 7th round 1994 Miami
Justin Armour, WR Manitou Springs 4th round 1995 Buffalo
Alex Molden, DB Sierra 1st round 1996 New Orleans
Bob Sapp, G Mitchell 3rd round 1997 Chicago
Steve Scifres, G Mitchell 3rd round 1997 Dallas
Aaron Smith, DE Sierra 4th round 1999 Pittsburgh
Dexter Wynn, DB Rampart 6th round 2004 Philadelphia
Vincent Jackson, WR Widefield 2nd round San Diego 2005
Paul Hubbard, WR Widefield 6th round 2008 Cleveland
Phil Loadholt, T Fountain-Fort Carson 2nd round 2009 Minnesota
Matt Slauson, G Air Academy 6th round 2009 NY Jets
Lamarr Houston, DT Doherty 2nd round 2010 Oakland
Kalen Ballage, RB Falcon 4th round 2018 Miami
Daniel Carlson, K TCA 5th round 2018 Minnesota