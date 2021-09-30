DENVER — A few of the Colorado veterans mixed it up like prospects trying to be noticed, and a few of the rookies played like they had roster spots sewn up as the Avalanche won their home preseason opener Thursday night, 6-4 against the Minnesota Wild.
Erik Johnson scored in the first period and added an empty netter. Johnson played just four games last season due to a concussion.
He said he had doubts about whether he'd be able to return before feeling better and skating again.
“Not only the goals but to get back out there, it felt great,” Johnson said.
“Frankly all camp and preseason, I haven’t played like I’ve deserved or am being given anything. I’ve played like I’m trying to earn a job.”
Oskar Olausson, 18, scored his second in as many preseason games for a 4-4 tie midway through the third period. Sampo Ranta earned the primary assist for his second point of a strong night.
“I thought he was great,” coach Jared Bednar said. “Pace of play, physical, not scared to hang onto the puck, move into open areas, take the ice that was available to him. Solid defensively.”
Olausson is expected to play in the Ontario Hockey League this season but Ranta is competing for a roster spot. Ranta, Colorado’s third-round pick in 2018 who turned pro late last season, wasn’t a standout in rookie camp but has stepped up.
Samuel Girard scored the winner with just over three minutes left in regulation.
Nazem Kadri scored 6:49 into his first NHL game action since May 19, when he was suspended eight games for a hit to the head of the St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk. That turned out to be the entirety of the Avalanche’s remaining postseason.
Johnson also found the net quickly in his first game action since Jan. 30. He roofed a puck with 6:10 remaining in the first period and an assist to Kadri. Ryan Hartman and Kevin Fiala tied the game on the power play after each goal.
Gabriel Landeskog and Kadri teamed up on Hartman, who started the sequence when he cross-checked Kadri. Kadri chopped him back, then as Hartman was getting up, Landeskog hit him to the ice again and pummeled him. Helmets and gloves were off and Landeskog and Hartman circled each other but officials kept them apart.
“I think we had some discipline issues tonight for sure,” Bednar said, pointing to Kadri’s 10-minute misconduct shortly after the incident and when J.T. Compher “two-hands a guy in the back of the legs.”
“The one thing I didn’t have a problem with was Landeskog.”
Tyson Jost dropped it off for Ranta, who scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game 3-3. Ranta came up the side, widened his stance, tossed the puck back and forth and threw it at the skate of Andrew Hammond.
In his first preseason action, Darcy Kuemper played a little more than half the game and allowed three goals on 15 shots. Justus Annunen took over and faced 20 shots on goal.