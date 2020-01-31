DENVER — Nearly 35 years after he was an Colorado All State linebacker for his father’s Fairview High School football team in Boulder, John Pagano is about to come home again.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is hiring Pagano to become Von Miller and Bradley Chubb’s new outside linebackers coach, a source told 9NEWS. The hire will be official once the Broncos finalize details on Pagano’s contract.

Fangio keeps adding incredible experience to his coaching staff. Pagano just completed his 25th season as an NFL coach with the the Houston Texans. He has also coached for New Orleans, Indianapolis (where he joined Fangio on Jim Mora’s staff from 1998-2001), the Chargers, Raiders and Texans.

Pagano, 52, was the Chargers’ defensive coordinator for five seasons from 2012-16 and Raiders in 2017.

Read more at 9News