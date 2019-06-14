Obit Pat Bowlen Football
In this Jan. 5, 2011, photo, Broncos owner Pat Bowlen talks about Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway who he named Executive V.P. of football operations during a news conference at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. Bowlen, the Denver Broncos owner who transformed the team from also-rans into NFL champions and helped the league usher in billion-dollar TV deals, has died. He was 75. (AP Photo/ Ed Andrieski)

 Ed Andrieski
John Elway, Terrell Davis and other players, coaches, league executives and media across the league took to social media Friday morning, reacting to the death of long-time Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen

Bowlen died late Thursday night just two months before from being inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and after battling Alzheimer's for several years. He was 75. 

"Our family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received in recent years. Heaven got a little bit more orange and blue tonight," the Bowlen family said in a statement through the Broncos.

Here's how those around the league reacted: 

