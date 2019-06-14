John Elway, Terrell Davis and other players, coaches, league executives and media across the league took to social media Friday morning, reacting to the death of long-time Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen
Bowlen died late Thursday night just two months before from being inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and after battling Alzheimer's for several years. He was 75.
"Our family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received in recent years. Heaven got a little bit more orange and blue tonight," the Bowlen family said in a statement through the Broncos.
Here's how those around the league reacted:
I will miss Pat greatly and will always treasure the times we had together. He was a tremendous mentor and a tremendous friend. My heart goes out to Annabel and the entire Bowlen family. pic.twitter.com/hBwtIAOisQ— John Elway (@johnelway) June 14, 2019
Rip Mr Bowlen and prayers up for the family .— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) June 14, 2019
I just woke up to the the very sad news of my friend & confidant Mr.B passing away.The world has lost a great man/legend.My heart & prayers to the Bowlen family.Mr.B, I’ll never forget the impact you had on my life.I can’t thank you enough. Rest In Peace, TD#patbowlen #broncos pic.twitter.com/93x25GFOcr— Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) June 14, 2019
Pat Bowlen was driven by the will to succeed and his competitive spirit made him a great leader. We all will greatly miss him and his kindness, passion and wisdom. Pat had a deep love for the game of football, the Broncos and the City of Denver.— Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) June 14, 2019
RIP to an amazing owner, boss, leader, friend and human. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. Until we see you again, Mr. B #RIP #MrB #PatBowlen https://t.co/5r08GtRdw6— Amy Van Dyken-Rouen (@amyvandyken) June 14, 2019
In my time since moving to Denver a few years ago, I've never heard anyone have a cross word about Pat Bowlen.A rarity for any man, let alone a professional sports franchise owner.RIP Pat Bowlen— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) June 14, 2019
A #Broncos fan just stopped by to place flowers on the Pat Bowlen statue outside the stadium. When asked what Bowlen means to him, he said “winning”. #CBS4Mornings #RIPPatBowlen pic.twitter.com/6upoecRIKw— Makenzie O'Keefe (@makenziepokeefe) June 14, 2019
Fans showing support for Pat Bowlen this morning, leaving flowers by his statue at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/tdd9nPkeEp— Phil Milani (@philmilani) June 14, 2019
When it came to commitment, spirit and support, Pat Bowlen got it like no other. May your wonderful soul rest in peace Mr B. pic.twitter.com/Vl4MEBSVB6— Troy Calhoun (@CoachTCalhoun) June 14, 2019
The NFL has lost one of its giants with the passing of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, a key figure in helping the league become the global brand that it is. My deepest condolences to his family and close friends.— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) June 14, 2019
Saddened to hear about the passing of @Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen. I’ve never heard anything but good things about working for the franchise from his football people. The @seniorbowl is praying for the family and friends of Mr. Bowlen. pic.twitter.com/8sLDOmZDp6— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) June 14, 2019
Rest In Peace, Pat Bowlen. Classy owner of the Denver Broncos, he was the first NFL owner to win 300 games in his first 30 years. My sympathies go out to Annabel and the entire family.— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 14, 2019
On top of all of these Hall of Fame worthy accolades, Mr. B was a good man. He made it so fun to play for the Broncos because he cared so much and allowed you a chance every year to compete for the whole thing. RIP Pat Bowlen and God’s Blessings to the Bowlen Family. https://t.co/lgUeyl0AFZ— John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) June 14, 2019
Statement from Robert Kraft on the passing of Pat Bowlen: https://t.co/lq4Jd1aeGM pic.twitter.com/dRCcJzLkNh— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 14, 2019
To the Bowlen Family. You guys know how I feel! I Pray that God somehow can help ease the pain during this difficult time! Thank you, Thank you, Thank you. May God Bless you ALL!#JustSaying #CrockettsCorner #PRAYDREAMBELIEVEWORK https://t.co/eQ45cBBOb1 pic.twitter.com/L0IJFH7BJi— Ray Crockett (@SlickPickSix39) June 14, 2019
Pat Bowlen is what this country so desperately needs, quiet leaders who accomplish great things. Dick Ebersol has told me there would not be @SNFonNBC without Pat Bowlen. The story of Pat being a man of his word is moving. Plus, 300 wins in 30 years. God Bless!— Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) June 14, 2019
#Jaguars owner Shad Khan on Pat Bowlen ... #Broncos pic.twitter.com/41zKjrExjV— Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) June 14, 2019
Statement from #Lions owner Martha Ford on the passing of #Broncos owner Pat Bowlen pic.twitter.com/uqcr5niYto— Michael Stets (@Michael_Stets) June 14, 2019
The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of @Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen. pic.twitter.com/Vh4ZDFvXqB— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 14, 2019