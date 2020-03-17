DENVER — The Broncos recently lost a family member.
Janet Elway, John's mom, passed away in Palm Desert, Calif., on March 4 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced Tuesday.
The woman known as "Mimi" was 82.
The Broncos said John Elway, the team's general manager, had taken numerous trips to California to spend time with his beloved mother in recent months. John Elway lost his father, Jack, in 2001 to an apparent heart attack.
Jack and Janet Elway were married for 43 years. She is survived by two children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.