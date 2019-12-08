HOUSTON — The final John Elway comeback began Sunday afternoon, in December 2019. It began under the retractable roof of NRG Stadium in a Broncos blowout victory.
It began with No. 7, Elway, migrating down from the coaching booth to get a sideline view of No. 3, Drew Lock. It began with the Broncos leading the playoff-bound Texans 38-3. It began with a historic performance from Elway’s latest quarterback dice roll — Lock, the rookie who could.
It began here: Broncos 38, Texans 24.
“Guys around this facility and this organization are starting to play with a little swag, starting to play with some juice,” Lock said after putting the NFL on notice by becoming the first rookie in league history to throw for three touchdowns and 300 passing yards in his first road game.
It's begun, finally, and not a moment too soon.
Four years and 60 games after Peyton Manning carried a Super Bowl 50 ring into retirement, the Broncos found their next franchise quarterback. Lock’s going to trash talk the opponent first and ask permission later. Too soon to anoint the 23-year-old as the chosen one? Not for the teammates who have waited years for a leader on offense who can match the bravado of the rowdies on defense.
“Incredible,” Von Miller said of Lock. “(Expletive) guy’s a rock star.”
Would Miller have played on a bad knee Sunday if the Broncos are trotting out Brandon Allen or Trevor Siemian at quarterback? Course not. Would Elway have watched the game from the coaching booth when his usual spot for road games is a comfortable luxury suite? Doubt it. The buzz is back for the Broncos. With how the young talent performed against a team that had just beaten the Patriots, thumping the Texans even before the wiener dog races at halftime, the Broncos have the best thing a 5-8 team can have: real, live hope.
And their hope for the future was personified in all the areas where Elway has failed as general manager: choosing a quarterback (Lock was 22 of 27 for 309 yards, three touchdowns, one interception), draft picks (first-round tight end Noah Fant had a career-high 113 yards) and nailing it down in free agency (Kareem Jackson earned a game ball with an interception and touchdown in his Houston homecoming). Is this Elway’s final comeback?
“You know, we’ve got a lot of young pieces. It’s cool to be able to see the progress each week and what could ultimately lead into the future,” star wide receiver Courtland Sutton told The Gazette. “It’s awesome to know that we have so many young pieces that should continue to grow and we can continue to hopefully build a dynasty here.”
Maybe dynasty is a bit much. OK, it’s a lot much. But it’s past time to get fired up about Broncos football again. Three players in their first or second seasons scored touchdowns Sunday — Fant, Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman. Lock, the baby-faced quarterback, performed like he’s been here before, even while this was his first road game. And the new coach has a 5-8 team playing like a postseason berth is on the line long after that dream's dead.
“It’s not ‘BS.’ These guys have played their asses off all year,” Vic Fangio said.
At the center of the apparent rebirth is Lock, who has no designs on winning Most Liked Quarterback in the AFC West. Give it a couple of years. The Chiefs, Raiders and Chargers are going to loathe this guy. Lock celebrated all three of his touchdown passes by channeling a cartoon hero who carried his buddies to infinity and beyond. The Buzz Lightyear idea came from offensive lineman Connor McGovern, who told Lock he should fire a laser from his left arm.
“I love that movie, all four of 'em. The first one’s the best. The fourth one's kind of sad,” Lock said.
Spoiler alert: "Toy Story" debuted before Lock was born.
“When did it come out?”
1995, young man.
“Yeah, I wasn’t born yet. Buzz is older than me,” he said. “Got to bring back some legends sometimes.”
Hmmm. The Broncos’ past, present and future was always about the franchise legend, Elway. During the team’s severe tumble from grace, Elway took more heat than 14-year-old me would have ever envisioned. But now there’s a clear way out of the criticisms, and it reminds of Elway retiring the first time around — on top. By leaving a franchise quarterback behind, all the sins of the past three years would be forgotten.
In the NFL, it’s all about the quarterback. Now Elway has his.
"Different energy," Lindsay said. "Your quarterback does that."
What impressed Elway the most was not how Lock zipped a laser to Noah Fant down the sideline. It wasn’t how Lock escaped pressure to scramble for a first down. It wasn't how Lock found Kareem Jackson, who played nine years in Houston, and smothered him in a locker-room embrace. Jackson got a touchdown, interception and a game ball. Lock got a game ball and mini-Gatorade shower.
Elway most appreciated how Lock, when he returned to the sideline, could repeat to coaches what he did wrong and what he did right after every possession. The Broncos scored on their first five — touchdown, touchdown, field goal, touchdown, touchdown. Woo, boy.
“I never want it to come across as arrogance. I want it to come across as fire,” Lock said. “We’re all playing the game we dreamed of playing since we were little kids. Now that we’re here why do we not need to have the most fun we can with the game we love?”
Time to love Broncos football again. Time for another Elway comeback.