DENVER • Broncos president of football operations John Elway released a statement Thursday responding to the lawsuit filed by Brian Flores, which alleged Elway and the Broncos only interviewed Flores in 2019 to comply with the league's Rooney Rule.
Below is Elway's full statement.
“While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked.
“I took Coach Flores very seriously as a candidate for our head coaching position in 2019 and enjoyed our three-and-a-half hour interview with him. Along with the rest of our group, I was prepared, ready and fully engaged during the entire interview as Brian shared his experience and vision for our team.
“It’s unfortunate and shocking to learn for the first time this week that Brian felt differently about our interview with him.
“For Brian to make an assumption about my appearance and state of mind early that morning was subjective, hurtful and just plain wrong. If I appeared 'disheveled,' as he claimed, it was because we had flown in during the middle of the night — immediately following another interview in Denver — and were going on a few hours of sleep to meet the only window provided to us.
“I interviewed Brian in good faith, giving him the same consideration and opportunity as every other candidate for our head coaching position in 2019.”
Flores, who has sued the NFL, Broncos, Dolphins and Giants alleging racist hiring practices, claimed Elway and other members of the Broncos front office "showed up an hour late to the interview" and "looked completely disheveled, and it was obvious that they had been drinking heavily the night before." He also called the interview a "sham" as he believes the Broncos only interviewed him to meet the requirements of the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least two diverse candidates.
The Broncos denied these allegations on Tuesday, stating they "will vigorously defend the integrity and values of our organization — and its employees — from such baseless and disparaging claims."