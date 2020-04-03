Joe Scott isn’t ready to give names of potential assistants at Air Force, but he has a profile in mind as he begins to fill out his basketball staff.
“It’s really important that I put together a staff that understands the academy,” said Scott, who was hired back by the academy early this week as he reclaims the head coaching position he held from 2000-04.
He went further on that line of thinking, explaining that members of his staff would not only need to understand the academy but also embrace it and personify those traits in their daily life.
“I think that’s critically important is that we bring in and I bring in coaches who, that’s who they are, because then every day there’s just such a consistency to the players,” he said. “They see people every day, they see men in front of them who are helping them and coaching them and guiding them who believe in all the same things. That’s going to be most important.”
He also said there would be people through his past to whom he would reach out.
Oh, and some youth would be appreciated.
“I feel like I’m 34 again,” said Scott, now 54, as he returns to the position he first landed 20 years ago. “I have that kind of feeling in my body. I know that I’ve got to get some young legs and some young minds and some young hearts to help me, because I’m not 34 anymore, but I feel that in my heart, I feel it in my gut and that’s why I’m unbelievably excited to be back as the coach.”
So, if anyone out there is relatively young, understands the academy and might have some shared experiences with Scott they would be prime candidates. However, those specific parameters fail to produce many obvious choices.
It does not appear at this point that Scott will retain the assistants from coach Dave Pilipovich’s staff, who remain under contract with the academy through this summer. Retaining at least one, Andy Moore for example, might help with the transition, as a recruiting guide as as a veteran coach with some program-specific bonafides. Moore coached the post players, developing Lavelle Scottie and Ryan Swan into players who earned all-conference accolades. He also recruited Swan, Caleb Morris and Ameka Akaya, as well as current freshmen Carter Murphy and Nikc Jackson who will likely factor prominently on the team next year.
A.J. Kuhle would fit the profile perfectly as a player at Air Force under Scott and a member of his staff at Denver. But Kuhle was also dismissed by Scott from the staff at Denver one year before Scott was fired. Kuhle remains in the Denver area as Valor Christian’s coach, but would he welcome a reunion given the way the last one ended? Sources indicated Friday that Kuhle has not been contacted about a spot at Air Force.
Scott hasn’t held a head coaching position since the 2015-16 season, so he doesn’t have his own staff to pull from as he moves to the academy.
Marcus Jenkins, a 2004 Air Force grad, would make an ideal candidate. But as a finalist for the Falcons job that went to Scott this week there’s little likelihood he’d leave Richmond to return to the academy.
“The best hire would be hiring Adam Hood on his staff,” said Antoine Hood, throwing a plug for his brother. Antoine Hood was an All-Mountain West first-team selection for Air Force who played under Scott. Adam Hood was also one of Scott’s recruits with the Falcons, graduating in 2008 after lettering all four years in basketball. He has been an assistant at the University of Texas-San Antonio for the past four seasons.
A former player like Adam Hood, Antoine said, would be beneficial as Air Force tries to recreate the formula that brought a Mountain West title and two NCAA Tournament appearances in the mid-2000s under Scott and the foundation he left behind when he departed for Princeton.
“They know the lay of the land. They know talent. They were part of the successful run,” Antoine Hood said. “If you’re baking a cake, you want to use some of the same ingredients.”
Scott didn’t give a time frame for when he might start assembling those ingredients, though he knows the flavor he’s targeting.
“It’s going to be one that I know is unbelievably committed to our players and, like I said, that they see and feel every day that commitment level,” he said.
“Our guys are going to be amazed at how much we care about them; how much five, six grown men care about them and how good they can be and how much they can continue to get better and develop so when they’re 22, 23, it’s just amazing to see, ‘Wow, look at this group of guys; look how much they’ve grown.’ I’m excited about putting together a staff like that.”