Joe Scott concedes that the game of basketball has changed in the 20 years — 19 years, 11 months, and 20 days, to be specific — since he was first introduced as Air Force’s basketball coach.
The shot clock has dropped from 35 to 30 seconds, slashing critical time for a backdoor-cutting offense to catch a defense napping. Transfer rules have opened the door for players to flood into the Mountain West, to the point where half of the first-team all-conference picks over the past two years started somewhere else. And they may soon grow even more lax. The Falcons can’t benefit from that.
“There’s been more changes besides those two,” Scott added, not denying the challenge confronting him.
In a game that’s changed so drastically, why would Scott feel his blueprint will still work in his return to Air Force?
Because it was never about the strategy or opposing personnel to him, and it won’t be this time. That he made clear in an introductory teleconference held Wednesday afternoon.
“To me, the toughness, the grit, the wanting the challenge, the competitiveness and the desire, the unselfishness; that is the Air Force Academy,” said Scott, who signed a five-year contract with undisclosed financial terms. “That’s the key to winning in today’s college basketball world. The shot clock’s not the key to winning. Transfers aren’t the key to winning. Those are things you have to know how to deal with, but the things I just said, that’s where winning comes from.”
And with that, Air Force re-launches into a familiar orbit. Scott didn’t offer specifics on his offense or defense, produced no names of potential assistants and wouldn’t single out anything about returning players. All that in due time. The important thing to him right now, he said, is establishing relationships with the players in his program and instilling a mindset that he is confident will work just as well this time as it did before when he elevated the program to heights it hadn’t reached before him and hasn’t replicated since his recruits used up their eligibility.
Those heights included the team's only Mountain West title, an NCAA Tournament berth and set the foundation for another tourney appearance and an NIT Final Four run.
“I’ve seen it firsthand just how quickly he can come in and change a mindset and lead a program and young men to have some confidence in their own abilities,” athletic director Nathan Pine said after making his first major hire with the program.
None of this is to say Scott doesn’t anticipate things will be different the second time around. But it’s not like he’s been away from the game. He’s coached at Princeton and Denver since departing and logged four years as an assistant at Holy Cross and Georgia.
“I think everyone will see those things,” said Scott, 54. “So, as the game has changed, so have I. It will be clear. Things are clear to me now at my age. That being said, I’ll be the same in the values. I’ll be the same in the ideals we build this program with, because that’s where winning comes from. That’s where success comes from. I can’t wait to coach these guys in 2020 to get them to see that those values are what’s most important and to have them see the belief I have in them and have them feel the belief I have in them. It will look different than 2004, just like the game in some ways and shapes and forms looks different today.
“We will work to build a team and program that is tough, smart, unselfish and plays to win all the time. Our players will have a confidence in themselves and each other and a shared understanding in how we are going to win.”