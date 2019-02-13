The Baltimore Ravens have an agreement in principle to trade former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
Flacco, 34, started nine games for the Ravens in 2018 before being replaced by first-round draft pick Lamar Jackson. Flacco threw for 2,465 yards (273.9 per game) with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.
He passed for a career-high 4,317 yards in 2016 and has thrown for at least 3,500 yards in seven of his 11 NFL seasons.
Flacco and the Ravens beat the Broncos in the AFC championship game following the 2012 regular season. Baltimore beat Peyton Manning and the Broncos at Mile High in double overtime after forcing OT with Flacco's last-minute 70-yard touchdown pass to Jacoby Jones. Baltimore won, 38-35.
The Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.
Flacco was played college football at Delaware after transferring from Pittsburgh. He was drafted by the Ravens in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft.
Year-by-year Flacco stats
2008 - 257 completions, 428 attempts, 2,971 yards, 14 TD, 12 Int
2009 - 315-499-3,613-21-12
2010 - 306-489-3,622-25-10
2011 - 312-542-3,610-20-12
2012 - 317-531-3,817-22-10
2013 - 362-614-3,912-19-22
2014 - 344-554-3,986-27-12
2015 - 266-413-2,791-14-12
2016 - 436-672-4,317-20-15
2017 - 352-549-3,141-18-13
2018 - 232-379-2,465-12-6
Source: Pro Football Reference