Joe Ellis' tenure as the Broncos' president and CEO may soon be ending.

In an interview with 9News' Mike Klis, Ellis said he will not seek an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of March 2022.

"I don’t think CEOs should last forever," Ellis said. "I don’t envision extending it past that other than maybe just an interim period of some sort if necessary."

This could play a major role in the Broncos' future as Ellis is one of three trustees former late owner Pat Bowlen delegated to execute his estate plan. With a trial July 12 between the board of trustees and Bowlen's two eldest daughters, Ellis is hopeful that the ownership situation will be solved before his tenure is up, predicating that the trustees will "prevail" in trial with intentions of handing the reins to Bowlen's youngest daughter, Brittany.

But Ellis may not be the only one whose time with the Broncos may end in 2022, either. President of Football Operations John Elway's contract also ends following the 2021-22 season.

Elway, who announced Monday his intentions to step aside from his general manager position and move to an elevated role, said "we'll have to wait and see" if he returns beyond 2021-22.

"We haven't had a chance to talk about that," Elway said. "Selfishly, yeah, I think that'd be something that I'd be interested in, but I think we'll take a peek at that and where we are. Obviously, that's not been talked about. So, as I said, it's a world that I can look forward to being able to still be involved at that level, but just not the day-to-day. We'll see how that goes."

Fans in the stands in 2021?

Ellis also spoke Tuesday about the potential for fans to return to Empower Field next season.

COVID-19 forced the Broncos to play five games this season in an empty stadium — 5,700 fans were allowed in for the Chiefs, Chargers and Dolphins game between Oct. 25 and Nov. 22, before fans were no longer allowed because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Ellis is hopeful, but unsure what games next season will look like.

“We still don’t know where COVID will be, we still don’t know where the vaccinations will be, and so for me to predict or forecast I think would be irresponsible," Ellis said. "I’m optimistic that we’ll be back to maybe a full capacity of fans in August, but for me to tell you that that’s going to happen, I just don’t know that. That’s part of the complexity of where we are and the anxiety that’s created because of that. Nobody really knows what the future holds, but you do have to be optimistic.

"I want to see fans in the stands. I want to go to games. I think everyone’s itching to see live events. So, I’m hopeful that we can get there."

2020 financials

With limited fans this season, Ellis said the team's revenue was down in 2020, but he remains hopeful that the organization will be back on track in 2021.

“We had a significant downturn in revenue, but we were prepared for it," Ellis said. "I commend the work of our Chief Financial Officer Justin Webster, who every month I meet with to go over financials. We actually were in a pretty good position to be able to handle this. I won’t say the same thing to you if I’m on a screen next year if we go through this the way we went through it this year. That will be a big challenge for us.

"Although, I think we can get through it, I do. We are well-positioned, but what’s most important to our organization is that we have all of our resources available to give to the football side of the building so they can be successful.”