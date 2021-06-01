Jerry Jeudy didn't drop a pass Tuesday.

The Broncos wide receiver stood out during Denver's 7-on-7 drill, making several catches downfield, including a 35-yard touchdown and a sideline grab, both from Teddy Bridgewater. His route running was crisp, creating separation against veteran corners and his hands were solid, not letting a single pass slip through his fingers — one of his biggest issues during his rookie season.

File this under things we love to see: @jerryjeudy making plays. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AxA3e7xS30 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 1, 2021

“Jeudy, I mean, he’s adding on from last year,” Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan said Tuesday. “His releases are looking great. His routes are looking crispy. He’s catching the ball. It’s all looking good."

It was only the fourth day of offseason voluntary drills, but Jeudy looked like the franchise wide receiver the Broncos hoped they drafted 15th overall in 2020.

"I feel like I've matured," Jeudy said. "You don't know what you get yourself into the first year into doing something. This is my second year and I feel like I've learned a lot in my first year so I know how to overcome whatever (issues) I had in my past years to make this year better."

Coming off a rookie season in which he had 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns, Jeudy's only downside in 2020 was his drops. That's been one area he's focused most on this spring.

"Mostly just concentration and focus on the ball," Jeudy said. "I was so quick to catch and run and hurry up to make a play, instead of catch first, then run. That's mostly what it was, trying to make plays too fast and not focusing on the big picture of catching the ball first."

The biggest thing Jeudy has noticed in his second year, other than his lack of drops in the voluntary workouts, is his timing.

Not having organized team drills ahead of training camp last season to build chemistry with Drew Lock and learn the playbook hurt him maybe more than anything. Now, he feels more comfortable in the offense and already seems to have strong chemistry with Lock and Bridgewater, as both hit him several times for big gains Tuesday.

"You want to get to a certain spot in a certain place at that exact time. Knowing how to make the defender move to where you want him to be and get to that spot at the right time," Jeudy said. "This being my second year, just knowing the plays, the tempo of the plays, the timing of the plays — that really helps you on the timing of your route running and to know what to do and what not to do because of how familiar I am with the plays. It's really helped me become a better route runner."

But maybe what's more important than him eliminating drops and understanding the offense better, is Jeudy's clear maturity.

That's the first thing that came to coach Vic Fangio's mind when asked about Jeudy's growth from year one to year two. And it's why Fangio, and many others, believe Jeudy is poised for a big second season.

“I think he’s in a far better place obviously than he was last year at this time," Fangio said. "I see a more focused, diligent receiver on the details. He knows he can’t slack. I see a much more mature guy right now."