Everyone within the Doherty football community felt heartbreak and sadness when Jeff Lobato died in a car crash. It happened four years ago, just days before Christmas.
Lobato was a Spartans assistant football coach at the time. He was known for his passion for football, his commitment to developing players and being an all-around good guy.
This season, the Spartans have shown how much they’ve missed him. In their home opener at Garry Berry Stadium, they unveiled a banner that honors the late coach: His image sits next to the words “Thank You Forever,” “Lobato Strong” and the number 27.
“It means the world,” said Christy Lobato, Jeff’s widow. “It is just indescribable. It just confirms for us and (our son) Devon in the last few years. Sounds kind of corny but it really is.”
The number represents a few things: It’s what he wore while he played at Wasson High, to honor Steve Atwater — his favorite Denver Broncos player. It’s also the same number his son, Devon, wore during his time as a Doherty defender. The number won’t be worn by anyone else now that Devon graduated.
The game day roster Sept. 6 listed No. 27 as Lobato Strong, which is also a motto the Spartans use every day.
Spartans coach Dwight Hale and the rest of the Doherty community hope to continue to honor Jeff Lobato, who died in a crash on Colorado 83, just south of Franktown, on Dec. 21, 2015. Lobato, 47; his wife; his daughter, Jaylin; and his son, Devon, were all in their Chevy Tahoe.
A speeding car, driven by Stephens Edwards, 70, slammed into the truck. Edwards also died.
The other Lobatos suffered serious injuries but survived.
News of the crash shook the Doherty community. But Christy Lobato said she immediately felt the love and support, evident by the fact that many drove to the hospital in Parker to simply be there for the family.
Five years later, Jeff Lobato’s memory lives on.
Besides the banner and the roster shoutout, the Spartans community hopes to one day start a scholarship in his honor — given to a Doherty football athlete. Its tentative name is Forever 27.
“I get bad things happen,” said Hale, the Doherty football coach, “but sometimes you have ask, ‘Why?’ To honor him, it’s the right thing to do.”