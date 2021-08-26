The decision to sign with the Nuggets and move to Denver sounded like a short conversation in Jeff Green’s household.
Green said Thursday he didn’t speak to JaMychal Green, Austin Rivers or Aaron Gordon, all former teammates who are now on the Nuggets roster. He said talking with players about their teams can be tricky because everyone has different experiences and feelings about their situation. For Green, those conversations are had with his family.
“My decision comes from them,” Green said of his wife and two kids. “We sit down and we talk it out. We look at the city. We look at the surrounding things that come with going to this team, the personnel, the front office, and we figure it out.”
Denver, with its talented roster, unselfish style of play and championships aspirations, checked a lot of the boxes.
“The environment, the culture, the players, the coach, the atmosphere, the type of environment you look for in an organization, it was a no-brainer,” Green said. “I felt like it can be a special season, you know, something you look forward to being a part of. It was a no-brainer to join.”
Green knows the NBA landscape better than most. The Nuggets will be his 11th team in 14 years in the league. Last year, he averaged 11 points and 3.9 rebounds, while making 41.2% from 3-point range for the Brooklyn Nets. His addition appears to replace the veteran leadership and secondary, rebounding and defending that Paul Millsap provided last season.
“With Jeff Green coming in, it’s like the same type of player as Paul, just about,” JaMychal Green said Wednesday. “He’s like a three, four, five, so that was a big pick up in my eyes. He had a great season in Brooklyn last year.”
Green agreed to a two-year deal with $10 million dollars, which should provide at least a small break from what’s become a frequent conversation about where the family will spend the next season. Green has represented eight teams in the last six seasons, giving him a good read on the rest of the league.
“You become familiar with a lot of teams, a lot of coaches, the things they like to do. Besides just being on a number of teams, I think just the years I’ve been in this league gives myself an advantage to being able to help with the scouting report,” Green said.
“It does feel good to finally lock in something more than one year.”
The veteran forward, who turns 35 on Saturday, said investing in and listening to his body has helped him stick around the league after starting his NBA career in 2007 with the Seattle Supersonics. He’s had plenty of other stops around the league, and can now added Denver to the list of places he’s called home.
“It’s been a blessing. It’s been a fun ride. It’s been great. I’ve been able to live in and enjoy these cities that I’ve played in. It’s been a fantastic career, and I just want to keep it going. Now, I’m in the great city of Denver with some good people, so I’m looking forward to it,” he said.
“When the opportunity came, it was a no-brainer to want to sign with a team like the Denver Nuggets.”